What did Erika Diaz do? Influencer and nurse responds to critics claiming that her scrubs are “inappropriate”

TikTok creator Erika Diaz has been on the radar of netizens as people have been calling her scrubs inappropriate. That’s not all, seeing the whole fiasco behind her uniform, the young nurse also took to social media to defend herself and give out her explanation.

She said:

“I literally work 2 jobs, volunteer and I am still studying I’m devoting my life to the improvement of others and anyone’s opinions are irrelevant.”

People are suggesting that Erika Diaz buy a bigger sized uniform after seeing her TikTok video. (Image via @Erikamdiaz/ TikTok)

In the same video, the influencer clapped back at the trolls and called out the people who were calling her body fake. She said:

“I’m short and little. Y’all can say my body is fake all y’all want, it’s not. Ask my back problems.”

Diaz claps back at trollers by explaining her body is not fake. (Image via TikTok)

However, after seeing all the criticism online, Erika Diaz has now deleted the controversial video.

Who did Erika Diaz do?

Erika Diaz, a 22-year-old nurse, recently posted a video on TikTok that went viral as netizens found her hospital uniform to be "inappropriate." In the now deleted video, Erika was seen modeling in her hospital uniform, a blue top tucked into matching pants.

The video also featured a screenshot of how the scrubs were advertised online, showing that they were designed to be tucked in.

Erika gives a comparison of how the scrubs fit her Vs how they are actually advertised. (Image via Twitter)

In the caption of the video, Diaz spoke about how some people had an issue with her body and before it was deleted, the video had reached nearly 13 million views. As she justified herself, the nurse clarified that at 5'2 and 107 lbs, she is "short and little."

While there were people suggesting that she should buy a bigger size of the uniform, there were others who said that she couldn't control her body shape. At the same time, there were people who were commenting on her not being professional. Meanwhile, others simply said that buying a bigger uniform wouldn't be the solution as it would only be bigger on the arms and the shoulders.

One user commented:

“These comments are actually making me so mad. She’s wearing it like it’s supposed to be worn. She can’t control the way her body is made wtf!!!”

Netizens defend Diaz as they suggest that it's her body type and this factor is just out of her control. (Image via TikTok)

With over 103K followers, Erika Diaz's TikTok channel is all about working two jobs, lop synching to songs and promoting healthy eating, other than modeling. While being open about her hourglass figure, Erika actively posts videos of herself modeling bikinis and workout gear.

While social media can be a fun place to be, it often triggers our deepest insecurities. However, this isn't the case for Erika Diaz, as she embraces her body in almost all videos and never fails to show off her perfect hourglass figure. Rocking every look, from bikinis to just the usual casual wear, each video of Erika gets hundreds and thousands of views, likes and comments.

