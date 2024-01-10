What evidence did authorities have against Cherry Walker's killer Kimberly Cargill?

Cherry Walker, the 39-year-old babysitter with a developmental disorder, was found burnt by the side of a rural road the day after she was served a subpoena to testify against Kimberly Cargill. Walker used to babysit Kimberly's 4-year-old son who was subjected to abuse at his home. Kimberly was caught in a custody battle due to charges from the Child Protective Services.

As Walker's murder hearings began, Kimberly Cargill was found to be a person with well-documented mental disorders, abuse allegations, and arrests. She was not only abusive to her four sons and three ex-husbands but was also inflicting harm on herself.

The episode of Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? Season 7 Episode 34 chronicles the 2010 murder of Cherry Walker as Kimberly presently sits on death row. The synopsis reads,

"Recently divorced Brian Cargill thinks he's met the woman of his dreams; however, Kimberly Cargill is a master manipulator, and her abusive and violent nature tragically leads to murder."

The episode reairs on January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.

Evidence used against Kimberly Cargill in Cherry Walker's murder trial

Dr. Meredith Lann performed the autopsy on Cherry Walker and confirmed that the cause of death was homicidal violence but through unknown means. Walker was found face-down and had petechia in the eyes which were consistent with asphyxiation. The doctor was unable to confirm whether the petechia was due to asphyxiation or because of Walker's body lying face in a state of early decomposition. Walker's body did not have any ligature marks or bruises around her neck making it difficult to ascertain asphyxiation as the cause of death.

Kimberly Cargill used lighter fuel to put Cherry Walker's body on fire. She set Walker ablaze to get rid of her DNA on Walker's clothes as she had performed CPR when she allegedly became unresponsive after her seizure on June 18, 2010.

The medical examiner noted that the top of Walker's white tennis shoes was scuffed while her soles remained clean which proved that she was dragged. Cherry's forehead and nose were bruised but the bruises were not consistent with defensive wounds and she showed no signs of struggle.

Additionally, Cherry Walker had bumps and bruises on her forehead, the back of her arm, shoulder, left elbow, and the back of her thigh. Her body had bruising to the left side of her forehead which made the doctor believe the blunt force injuries were purposeful.

Kimberly Cargill stated that Cherry Walker allegedly had an epileptic seizure in her car

Per court documents, Cherry Walker's medical history of epileptic seizures could not be fully established. Walker's doctor stated that Cherry came consistent with symptoms of tremors and denied having any of the symptoms of seizures when the doctor named them.

Cherry Walker was, however, prescribed to anti-seizure medicine, Tegretol, on November 20, 2007, stating that she may have an arrest if she did not take the medication for over a month. Apart from that, Walker self-reported "severe seizures" and "sudden blackouts."

Cargill had a history of self-inflicted and child abuse

Kimberly Cargill had a history of abuse as she had choked her mother and two of her sons in the past after going into a rage. Cargill had allegedly hit her son, Zach, in the head with an aerosol can. She hit herself as well when she was consumed with anger.

According to CBS19 TV, the prosecution argued that Cargill had the locks reversed on her sons' doors so that she could lock them into their bedrooms as and when she wished. On one occasion, she had left one of her sons crawling on the floor after he broke his leg instead of taking him to the doctor.

Cargill's ex-husbands testified against her at the hearing and mentioned how she had falsely accused them of assault. Her first husband, Michael West, mentioned how she would "throw glasses, knives and anything in arms reach."

Kimberly Cargill was put on death sentence on June 7, 2012, for the murder of Cherry Walker.