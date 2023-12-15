What happened to Yailin La Mas Viral? Viral video of 6ix9ine getting attacked by girlfriend emerges post-injury pictures 

A photo of Dominican rapper Yailin La Mas Viral made the rounds on social media where she had bruises on her face. It sparked speculations that her current partner 6ix9ine might have raised hands on her.

Spanish news page ALERTAS MUNDIAL shared the picture in question on December 14, where the 21-year-old rapper could be seen sustaining several facial injuries including scratches and bloom spatters. She was also wearing what looked like a hospital gown.

However, Yailin later clarified in an Instagram Live that the viral photo was old from when she got into a traffic accident. She added her assistant circulated the photo, who allegedly could not accept Yailin’s refusal to continue working with her. The rapper explained that her assistant was distorting the truth. The woman also owed Yailin money and was reluctant to settle the debt, as the rapper further claimed.

Despite initially denying the infliction of any mistreatment by 6ix9ine, Yailin La Mas Viral reportedly called Santiago Matías, a Dominican radio host sometime later, and asked for help. She claimed on the call that Tekashi had severely beaten her.

On the other hand, 6ix9ine took to Instagram to share a series of video clips denying Yailin's claims. In the clips, she appeared distressed and was seen attacking the 27-year-old American rapper at one point. One of the videos shows Yailin threatening 6ix9ine with a knife while she appeared frustrated.

Internet reacts to Yailin La Mas Virala nd 6ix9ine drama

Some fans took Yailin's side and believed her narrative that 6ix9ine hurled physical violence at her. A few people mentioned how the rapper was abusive to the mother of his first child as well.

But after 6ix9ine shared the videos of Yailin La Mas Viral trying to attack him with lethal objects and hitting him, a few people called the 21-year-old "crazy" and an "abuser".

Netizens react to 6ix9ine and Yailin's ongoing drama. (Image via Instagram/HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED)

6ix9ine slammed the radio host Santiago in the caption of his Instagram post and called him a "rat". He added that Yailin needed love and protection and accused Santiago of using her for his podcast. The rapper further claimed that Yailin La Mas Viral is going through postpartum which Santiago should not have used for his YouTube channel.