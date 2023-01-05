What is Ewing sarcoma? Influencer Elena Huelva dies at the age of 20 

Social media influencer Elena Huelva passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, after battling with cancer for a long time. The 20-year-old Spanish influencer died due to complications from a disease called Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, and was reportedly diagnosed back in 2016.

Elena Huelva often posted about her disease and how she is battling with the life-threatening disease. However, just before passing away, she posted a picture where she said:

“These are very difficult days, they are becoming more and more complicated, but as you know I am stronger and more complicated. I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago.”

Elena Huelva’s cancer, Ewing Sarcoma, is a rare type of cancer that is developed in the bones and can cause multiple cancer cells to spread to other parts of the body, having long-termm treatment side effects.

“They found more disease in my windpipe”: Elena Huelva recently updated her fans about her condition and how her disease had spread

Elena Huelva, the Spanish influencer, created a lot of content around her rare disease and amassed a community of more than 978,000 followers on Instagram. Sharing her life update on December 4, 2022, which was just a month before she passed away, she said:

“My life has not been in vain. They found more disease in my windpipe, which is very dangerous, as you know because that's where we breathe.”

As per the posts Huelva shared on social media, her condition worsened, and she was admitted to the hospital so that the staff can take care of her 24X7. However, the doctors allowed her to spend Christmas at home with her parents, Manuel and Emu, and her older sister, Emi, who is 26 years old.

Furthermore, Elena Huelva’s family informed her fans and followers about her passing away, as they posted to her Instagram stories and said:

“Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star. Thank you for everything.”

Fans are now paying tribute to the young influencer who battled the disease for 7 years.

Do only kids and teens suffer from Ewing Sarcoma? More details about the illness explored

As Elena broke the news of her condition getting worse day by day, fans grew worried about her health. However, when the family broke the news of how she could not make it, social media users were curious to know if the disease she suffered was that deadly

Ewing Sarcoma develops in the bone or the soft tissue, and this mostly affects adolescents who are between 10 and 19 years of age. Furthermore, only 1 out of every 1 million people suffer from this rare disease, which can be life-threatening at many levels.

While the condition is treatable, there could be many long-term effects of the disease and the treatment. However, a full recovery is possible if the disease is caught at an initial stage.

Talking about the signs and symptoms, people mostly feel a loss of appetite, fever, weight loss, and acute fatigue in this condition. However, detecting the same could involve a bundle of tests, scans, and biopsies, which can help in identifying rare cancers and their further course of treatment.

