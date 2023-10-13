What to expect from Dark Side of Comedy season 2

Dark Side of Comedy is set to return on Vice TV, as the series' trailer has already been released. It promises to provide insight into the stories of one of the comedy industry's most recognizable figures. The first trailer of the show was released on August 22, 2023, and its description reads:

“Throughout the history of comedy, many comedians have succumbed to the darker aspects of the art – battling addiction, depression, and self-destruction, sometimes leading to tragic outcomes. DARK SIDE OF COMEDY returns with an all-new season, illuminating the unexplored shadows of comedy.”

Throughout this series, fans will learn about the struggles comedians face that led to their success. During season 2, the show will look at and discuss the stories of some of the best comedians of all time. These will include names like Robin Williams, Sam Kinison, Joan Rivers, Carlos Mencia, Phil Hartman, Tracy Morgan, Ellen DeGeneres, Norm MacDonald, and Gilda Radner.

Dave Foley will narrate the story in the upcoming season while Pauly Shore, Marc Maron, Tiffany Haddish, Pamela Aldon, Sally Jesse Raphael, Mike Binder, and Rolanda Watts will comment.

According to Vice TV, the press release for this season also noted that the Dark Side of Comedy is returning for season two. It notes that the second season will be "venturing deeper into the darkest recesses of some of comedy’s greatest minds."

"With a comic genius felled by a mysterious illness, a disillusioned preacher turned America’s dirtiest stand-up, and a feminist icon famous for vicious take-downs, the hit series returns with more gripping stories from the underbelly of stand-up comedy,” the press released added.

The second season of The Dark Side of Comedy will premiere on Vice TV on October 17, 2023. The executive producers for this season are Vanessa Case, Guillermo Garcia, Paul Taylor, Falguni Lakhani Adams, and Catherine Whyte, and the producer is Martin Pupp.

What can fans expect from Dark Side of Comedy's upcoming season?

With the second season's release date approaching soon, Global Television president of Vice TV, Morgan Hertzan recently shared a few thoughts about it.

“We actually put it into development before Season 1 was done airing last fall. So any delay with this is not a traditional production delay. We have those issues, as well, but what we do is we come up with a list of topics and we come up with a list of people that we want to profile and put in the show. And then we have to go check access and that’s the delay,” Hertzan said.

Morgan added:

“It’s one of the things that makes the ‘Dark Side’ franchise special. A lot of docuseries are what’s called write-arounds. You can find a reporter to talk about the story or somebody who has some tangential connection."

The Global Television President further noted that the show will have primary resources - the people who have lived the stories and those who were a part of these stories. Morgan noted that in a lot of the cases, the actual subjects are the ones telling them the stories.

Currently, there are no details about the episodes of the show, but according to the season 1 format, the second season may also feature ten episodes. Each of these episodes may last approximately 44 to 45 minutes. Every week, new episodes of Dark Side of Comedy season 2 are expected to be released.

On October 17, 2023, Vice TV will air Dark Side of Comedy season 2 with stories of legendary comedians.