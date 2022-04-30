What to expect in the upcoming Episode 3 of Season 1 of the AMC drama Ten Percent?

Ten Percent, the British remake of Call My Agent, the popular comedy about a talent agency, is almost here with its first two episodes. Set in the cobbled streets of the bustling London city, the series takes us through the ups and downs, the failures and success of the London talent agency Nightingale Hart, founded by Richard Nightingale.

John Mormont's drama is a satirical take on the corporate workculture that brings to viewers the cut-throat competition in climbing the rungs of the corporate ladder. Ten Percent dropped on AMC and Sundance on April 29, 2022 and brings viewers a promising remake of the beloved French series.

What are the first two episodes of Ten Percent about?

Juliana Cavaliero @Cavalierofinn2

getting ready to screenshot - what an amazing cast Excited to see some of our artists’ work featured in #tenpercent getting ready to screenshot - what an amazing cast Excited to see some of our artists’ work featured in #tenpercent getting ready to screenshot - what an amazing cast ⭐️ https://t.co/tD9voIY1dR

The first two episodes of the AMC show lay the groundwork for the drama that will follow in the next six episodes of the series. Set in London, the series introduces us to the founder of Nightingale Hart, Richard Nightingale, and the agents who work for the foundation.

Although always at loggerheads with one another while they try and prove themselves in the entertainment industry, the agents share a unique bond between themselves that gets more enriched with every challenge they take on together, regardless of whether it brings success or failure. However, when a tragedy takes place, Nightingale Hart is left directionless as its employees try to regain a foothold and acclimitize themselves to the new situation while reeling under the grief of loss.

Nothing seems to go as per plan and with the axe of a financial crisis hanging over the head of Nightingale Hart, the agency will have to make some very difficult choices. If that isn't enough, new challenges come up when a mix-up happens and two clients are offered the same role in a much awaited feature. How will Nightingale Hart navigate the situation under the current circumstances?

What to expect in episode 3?

Episode 2 leaves viewers at a very critical cliffhanger. With financial doom knocking on the door, Nightingale Hart may have no option but to bend to an American takeover in episode 3. As professional pressure mounts, the agents find their own personal lives turned upside down, especially Jonathan and Misha, when they find out that Luke was Jonathan's son and also Misha's romantic interest. Episode 3 is expected to further examine the nature of their relationships and unearth secrets that is sure to shake up things.

Packed with corporate drama, Ten Percent is an absolutely entertaining watch, but fails to hold a candle to its original, Call My Agent. With a considerably similar plot, the only newness Ten Percent has to offer is in terms of a star-studded cast, exciting guest appearances and a wry British humour that director and writer John Mormont brings in.

Catch Ten Percent streaming on AMC or Sundance with its first two episodes since April 29, 2022. Following the premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly, every Friday.

Edited by Somava