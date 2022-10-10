What is the F74 trend on TikTok? How to take part in the viral dimension- shift challenge revealed

A new Japanese trend called F74 or Floor 74 has gone viral on TikTok. It claims to transport you to a parallel dimension in your sleep. The aim of the game is to survive the dream. Failing to do so will apparently trap you in your sleep forever.

Many TikTokers claim that the challenge is not real and that lucid dreaming is impossible. The trend shares many similarities with the 690452 challenge—another concept that claimed to blur the lines between dreams and reality that surfaced a couple of years ago.

How to take part in the F74 trend

To start the challenge, participants must first draw 'F74' on their wrists using a red colored marker before falling asleep.

Based on the claims going around, the participant will wake up after some time in a long, dark hallway with multiple doors along the walls. They will hear whispered voices, some even trailing behind them, but they mustn't turn around.

In the dream state, it is imperative that the participant exits the hallway through the right door - marked F74 - to escape the nightmare and wake up in the same state they fell asleep in.

Failing to do so in 10 hours, they will be escorted into a white room by a demonic creature with no escape in sight.

As daunting as the challenge sounds, those who have tried the challenge claimed to have felt completely normal when they woke up the next day. For some, the dreams did not even occur.

The 690452 challenge is very similar. Most of the steps are the same. It became so popular in 2021, Urban Dictionary found a place on its roster to describe it. The site explains the steps you need to take before falling asleep, during which you will see several "weird" things. They say:

"You'll be dreaming about weird stuff, like - a demon, or a dark, tall, no-face guy just staring at you, or you'll be running in a dark tunnel or highway."

One user even tried the trend and was shaken up about it.

Fitna shah @fitnashah Okkk guys i tried that 690452 myth, and i really had a not so pleasant, long ah dream.... Okkk guys i tried that 690452 myth, and i really had a not so pleasant, long ah dream.... https://t.co/Y85CmP9Vub

The above tweet, though, is a one-off incident. Most TikTokers have tried the challenge and have claimed it to be bogus.

Many have tried the challenge and have documented their entire experience from the time of writing the numbers on their wrist, to waking up the next morning.

One user even convinced her dad to try the trend out.

Comments left under the video have been concerning. One user even urged the original poster to wake the father up by any means possible.

The credibility of trends like these has always been questioned on social media, but that never stops them from going viral. Despite many videos surfacing online, there is no real proof that sleeping after tagging your arm with a code will leave you trapped in an alternate dimension.

