What is Feast of the Seven Fishes movie about? Streaming service, plot, and filming location explored

The world of Feast of the Seven Fishes is a captivating cinematic journey that intertwines the flavors of romance and tradition against the festive backdrop of Christmas Eve.

Directed by Robert Tinnell and based on his 2005 graphic novel of the same name, this 2018 American comedy film immerses audiences in the heartwarming tale of the Olivario family's seafood feast, a century-old Italian Christmas tradition.

In this article, we explore the plot, filming locations, and streaming availability of this delightful movie. The depiction of a rich tapestry of love, laughter, and cultural nuances makes this festive film a unique holiday cinematic experience.

What is Feast of the Seven Fishes movie about?

Feast of the Seven Fishes unfolds as a romantic comedy set in a rust-belt town on the banks of the Monongahela River in 1983. The narrative centers around Tony Olivario, an Italian-American Catholic torn between familial expectations and his passion for art.

When he brings Beth, an affluent Protestant girl, to his family's traditional seafood feast on Christmas Eve, the stage is set for a series of sparks to fly. The film delves into themes of love, cultural differences, and the pursuit of personal aspirations amidst the backdrop of a raucous Christmas celebration.

Where to watch Feast of the Seven Fishes?

Feast of the Seven Fishes is available on popular streaming services such as Plex, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Netflix.

Where was Feast of the Seven Fishes filmed?

The charm of the movie extends beyond its narrative, capturing the essence of a tight-knit community nestled in a rust-belt town. Filmed in Marion County, West Virginia, the picturesque locations contribute to the film's immersive storytelling.

The choice of filming locations plays a crucial role in creating an authentic setting that transports viewers to the nostalgic charm of the 1983 backdrop. Interestingly, the director, Robert Tinnell, chose to shoot the film in his grandparents' house, adding a personal touch to the project.

Feast of the Seven Fishes: an overview

The film is a romantic comedy set in 1983 in a rust-belt town on the banks of the Monongahela River. The film revolves around Tony Olivario (Skyler Gisondo), an Italian-American Catholic whose life takes an unexpected turn on Christmas Eve.

As the narrative unfolds, sparks fly amidst cultural differences, love triangles, and the pursuit of personal aspirations. Tony's best friend Angelo invites him for a night out, where he meets Beth (Madison Iseman), and they quickly hit it off.

The Christmas Eve feast, a century-old Italian tradition, serves as the backdrop for the film's various comedic and poignant moments. The movie navigates the complexities of relationships as past connections, familial expectations, and unexpected twists interrupt Tony and Beth's budding romance.

The plot introduces Katie, a friend of a friend, who becomes involved in the festivities, adding an extra layer of complexity to Tony's romantic endeavors. Beth's challenges with her ex-boyfriend Prentice and Tony's protective instincts further contribute to the character dynamics.

Beth's reconciliation with Tony's family, Nonnie's disapproval, and unexpected appearances create a series of emotional moments. The resolution sees characters coming to terms with their pasts, finding closure, and embracing the holiday spirit.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes stands as a testament to the power of storytelling, blending elements of romance, tradition, and cultural exploration.