What is the Final Jeopardy! answer for Friday, April 22? Hints and solutions revealed

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television. It has captivated viewers for over six decades with its offbeat format, interesting participants and intelligent questions. The show is currently in its 38th season. It would be fair to say that this season is quite memorable as far as Jeopardy! is concerned because of talented participants like Matt Amadio and Amy Schneider.

Mattea Roach, a Toronto-based teacher, is currently on a 13-day historic streak. She is the first Canadian to hold a streak this long and the 13th player in the history of the game to have 10+ winning streak.

The final question of the show is one of the main attractions of the game for the audience because it gives them a chance to participate from the comfort of their homes. Participants can choose to either go all in and play for the big win or bow out with the winnings without taking a risk.

Guessing the answer to the final round ahead of the episode is a favorite ritual for fans of Jeopardy!. Read on for clues and answers to the final round of the April 23 episode.

Clue and solution to the April 22 Final Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Sometimes a category header can be a hint. In this instance, none of the correct responses are "What is a cannon?" (You're welcome.) Sometimes a category header can be a hint. In this instance, none of the correct responses are "What is a cannon?" (You're welcome.) https://t.co/o7ankzpeGq

The final round of Jeopardy! has an interesting format. The participants are given the solution beforehand, and they have to figure out the question. There is a new category for each episode. Mattea Roach will be up against Claire Dozier, a non-profit professional, and food technologist, Anna Meyer, today.

For April 22, the category for the final question is "Historic Names." Considering how vast the topic is, it can be difficult to predict what direction the question might take.

Clue: DNA from two living descendants of Anne of York was used to identify the remains of this man.

Solution: Richard III.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Did you know these pieces of art were commissioned? Did you know these pieces of art were commissioned? https://t.co/u07KDzNnpu

In 2013, an unknown skeleton was found underneath a car park in Leicester. Upon further investigation, the DNA from the skeleton revealed it to be the long-lost body of King Richard III.

More about King Richard III

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy We've been playing so much Wordle, it was only a matter of time... @NYTGames We've been playing so much Wordle, it was only a matter of time... @NYTGames https://t.co/lgZJ51S7RH

King Richard III was the King of England and Lord of Ireland in the late 1400s. He was the last king from the House of York. Archeologists have struggled for years to find his body. It was finally discovered in 2013. His DNA was later linked to a Canadian journalist, Joy Ibsen's son, who helped in the identification of the remains.

Do tune into your local stations tonight for another exciting night of the gameshow.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee