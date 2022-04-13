What is the Final Jeopardy! answer for Wednesday, April 13? Hints and solutions revealed

Jeopardy! is hailed as one of the best American game shows because of its unique and exciting format. The final question of the show, which allows fans to participate from the comfort of their homes, is the cherry on top. This highly intriguing game show has been on the air for 38 seasons and continues to amuse fans from all over the globe.

The current season has been exceptionally interesting with Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider at the helm. Presently, Mattea Roach, a Toronto-based teacher, is dominating the game, taking her streak to six games. She will compete with bookseller, Rachel Skytt, and airline planning analyst, Adam Wallick, in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy

Earn spot in Tournament of Champions:



Congrats, Mattea! Beat 4-game curse:Earn spot in Tournament of Champions:Congrats, Mattea! Beat 4-game curse: ✅ Earn spot in Tournament of Champions: ✅ Congrats, Mattea! https://t.co/GOcafS0hR1

The game show has an off-beat format, where players are given the answer at the beginning of the show and they have to supply the question. In the final question, contestants are given a choice to play it safe or participate in the momentous last round. Fans can also participate in the final question and it is a beloved traditon among fans.

Here is the clue and solution to the final question on the April 13 episode of Jeopardy!.

Clues and solutions to the April 13 question of Jeopardy!

The category for the acclaimed TV show's latest episode is History. As you may realize, this is not one of the easier categories as it covers a vast realm of knowledge.

Clue: "Intimately familiar with World War I, Churchill considered this war from some 150 years before the First World War."

Answer: The French and Indian War, also known as the Seven Years' War.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy If you know the correct response right away, you have a lot more time than you think. #OverheardOnSet If you know the correct response right away, you have a lot more time than you think. #OverheardOnSet https://t.co/rllJ8DP3rd

This is not something many people know, but long before the First World War took place in 1914, Churchill considered the French and Indian War to be the real First World War.

About the French and Indian War

Churchill Society @ChurchillToday Churchill, who loved aviation, was proud to be Hon. Air Commodore of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force’s squadron in Kenley, a short drive from Chartwell. Always a hands-on leader, here he’s climbing out of a Gloster Gauntlet II, 16 April 1939 (Fox Photos/Getty). #thinkchurchill Churchill, who loved aviation, was proud to be Hon. Air Commodore of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force’s squadron in Kenley, a short drive from Chartwell. Always a hands-on leader, here he’s climbing out of a Gloster Gauntlet II, 16 April 1939 (Fox Photos/Getty). #thinkchurchill https://t.co/58HIsMiNYW

The French and Indian War lasted from 1754–to 1763 and it pitted the North American colonies of the English Empire against those of the French Empire. Both sides drew support from Native American tribes.

At the start of the war, the French colonies had a population of roughly 60,000 settlers, compared to the 2 million in the British colonies. Britain declared war on France in 1756, officially starting the Seven Years' War.

Who was the winner of Jeopardy! on April 12?

In this particularly interesting episode of the show, Zhe Lu, a software engineer from Boston, Massachusetts, Leah Q. Pence, a social studies teacher from Woodstock, Georgia, and Mattea Roach faced off against each other.

The final question for the episode was: "The 1964 article that gave this term its current use noted the "menace that haunts the Atlantic off our southeastern coast." The answer was the Bermuda Triangle.

The episode ended with Mattea Roach bagging $30,800, bringing her total winnings up to $148,000. Following her was Leah Pence, who finished with $12,856. Zhe Lu finished last with $1,900.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee