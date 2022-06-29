What does FNF mean on TikTok? Viral trend explained

TikTok is undoubtedly among the most popular social media apps in the world. Those who spend enough time on TikTok, are aware that the app has no dearth of unique and sometimes bizarre trends and terminologies.

Earlier, we have seen phrases such as SW and GRWM trend on the app. Recently, a new acronym has been doing the rounds and has left users confused and intrigued.

FNF is the latest acronym that is in vogue on the platform. However, most users are still unaware or unsure of what it really stands for. To complicate the matter further, this term has not one but a couple of meanings.

What does FNF on TikTok stand for?

FNF on TikTok stands for Friday Night Funkin (Image via Twitter/FNFCrystal)

FNF on TikTok stands for Friday Night Funkin', an open-source music game which tests players' knowledge of music. This game has some characters, such as a boyfriend character who needs to take part in rap battles to defend his relationship with his girlfriend. The game was launched in 2020, and has gained massive popularity over the years.

The protagonist characters in FNF are 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend,' therefore players refer to themselves as 'bf' and 'gf.'The growing popularity of the game has led to the development of various alterations, addition of new elements, characters, and stages to the game.

Dedicated players have created clones of the game, some of which can be played on Roblox.

lagoAnims launched a modification to the game called Friday Night Funkin’ Minus on January 31, 2021. The minus boyfriends are the main characters of this mod, and the beta boyfriend, the blue boyfriend and mean boyfriend are its three variants. The game's website describes it as:

“Friday Night Funkin’ is a musical rhythm game where you compete in freestyle music battles. The father of your girlfriend is always a pain, because no matter what you do, you may never be good enough for his daughter."

It further goes on to say:

"In Friday Night Funkin, you are the “Boyfriend”, and this cliché comes together in a colorful and musical mash. The fun of Friday and the stress of meeting your significant other’s father will make your knees shake and your heart tingle.”

Other variations of FNF

FNF is also a recent hip-hop track by rappers Hit Kidd and Glorilla. The term FNF is abbreviated as F*ck*n Free, to describe a free woman who does not need a boyfriend who doesn't treat her right.The song went viral on TikTok, with users calling it the "summer anthem."

The term FNF is being used in tweets and comments to celebrate being single and leaving a toxic relationship. If you have recently broken up and want to express your self-love, you can hop on this trend.

UrbanDictionary describes FNF as:

"Being with a better boyfriend, one that loves you for who you are and doesn't disrespect your hustle, or takes advantage of you for your money. (And moreso someone that doesn't see you dancing forever)"

Now that you know the different usages of FNF, you can understand what it means based on the video or post you see online.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far