What food will they serve at Oscars 2023? Food menu, drinks and dessert explored

The Oscars can be quite an eye-catching affair. The glitz and glamor, the stars, the dresses, and the food, everything is enviable on this extraordinary night for Hollywood, which will see the biggest stars come together in honor and celebration of the biggest award in town.

While all the limelight may fall on the award winners and performances, food remains an integral part of this annual Hollywood tradition.

Coming from the veteran Oscars chef Wolfgang Puck, who will be helming the menu for the 29th year, this year's lavish dinner is filled with mouth-watering delicacies and some great champagne to wash it down with. The Austrian-American chef and restaurateur has commissioned British chef Elliott Grover to cook the keynote menu and has assembled around 115 chefs from across his network for this big event.

The key food items of the evening will include mini fish and chips, fried in beef drippings and served in a cone, tiny chicken pies with black truffle shavings, five kinds of pasta, from agnolotti to pasta with truffles, and Asian-style fried chicken, among many other delicacies.

The rosé champagne by Fleur de Miraval will make a return this year along with wines from Domaine Clarence Dillon.

Who is Oscars 2023 chef Wolfgang Puck? Puck's Oscars menu explored

Born in Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria, Wolfgang Puck is one of the most revered chefs across the globe. He trained as an apprentice under Raymond Thuilier at L'Oustau de Baumanière in Les Baux-de-Provence, at Hôtel de Paris in Monaco, and Maxim's Paris before moving to the United States, where he received great success and recognition.

After a brief stint in Indianapolis, Puck moved to Los Angeles to become chef and part-owner of Ma Maison restaurant. He soon became a revered figure in the community after the publication of his first cookbook, Modern French Cooking for the American Kitchen.

Puck has since then been one of the most consistent and well-respected chefs in the United States of America.

Speaking about the Oscars menu, Puck told Vice:

"People will be celebrating so they’ll be more open to it and it’s only a four-biter. I might get away with it – maybe."

Among this exquisite menu, there will be trifle with sherry, topped with a maraschino cherry and Puck's version of beef wellington. Puck also revealed a series of dishes while speaking about the menu. He said:

"We have five kinds of pasta, from agnolotti to pasta with truffles, vegan pizzas, the Chinese-spiced, Hunan eggplant over rice and a vegetarian version of West Hollywood’s Merois restaurant’s crispy rice crab salad."

It is sure to be an extravagant affair when these greats of their respective fields come together to celebrate this huge ceremony. The entire film world will be feeding on all these delicacies and more.

It will also be supplemented by an exceptional cocktail party, which will consist of mixologist Charles Joly and his team. Joly has been the official mixologist of the Oscars since 2016 and his team specializes in margaritas, Palomas, and tequila martinis. Don Julio tequila will be reportedly used in the proceedings.

But before this feast comes in, there will be ample tension in the air with the Oscars 2023 surely packing some big surprises.

Catch the event live on ABC.

