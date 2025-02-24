What are ‘Forever Chemicals’ in cookware? Details explored as Minnesota and other states ban item

Forever chemicals, scientifically called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), have become a growing concern for consumers and regulators. These synthetic chemicals do not break down naturally in the environment. They are commonly found in nonstick cookware, cleaning products, cosmetics, and even carpets.

Recently, Minnesota banned the sale of cookware and other household items that contain intentionally added PFAS; effective January 1, 2025.

The ban, announced by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, targets products like Teflon-coated pans; which rely on PFAS for their nonstick properties.

While PFAS make cooking more convenient, studies link them to serious health risks, including cancer, obesity, and more.

Why are PFAS called ‘forever chemicals’?

PFAS are used widely in nonstick cookware (Image via Pexels)

PFAS are often called 'forever chemicals' because their strong molecular bonds prevent them from breaking down naturally. First introduced in the 1940s, these human-made chemicals have been widely used in consumer products for their water- and grease-resistant properties.

Over time, PFAS have seeped into water supplies, food chains, and even human bloodstream.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly all Americans have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood; highlighting the pervasive nature of these substances.

The type of PFAS used in nonstick cookware, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), has not been deemed unsafe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, their bioaccumulative nature—meaning they build up in the body over time—has raised concerns. Additionally, overheating or damaging Teflon-coated pans can release harmful fumes.

This may lead to a condition known as “Teflon flu,” which causes flu-like symptoms in humans and can be fatal to birds.

What does Minnesota’s ban include?

Minnesota’s ban, part of Amara’s Law, prohibits the sale of products containing intentionally added PFAS (forever chemicals) across 11 categories. They include: cookware, cleaning products, cosmetics, and carpets.

The law, which took effect on January 1, 2025, also covers packaging materials used with these products. Notably, the ban does not provide exceptions for products lacking PFAS-free alternatives.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has emphasized that PFAS-free alternatives are already widely available for many of these products.

For example, cast iron, stainless steel, and ceramic cookware offer nonstick properties without the use of PFAS.

While these alternatives may require adjustments in cooking techniques; they are considered safer and more environmentally friendly.

How are other states responding?

Minnesota is not alone in its efforts to regulate forever chemicals. States like Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont have also announced phase-outs of PFAS in various products.

However, the Cookware Sustainability Alliance, a trade group, has challenged Minnesota’s ban. It argues that it could disrupt the market and limit consumer choices.

Similar legal battles have delayed bans in other states; thereby making the outcome of Minnesota’s ban uncertain.

What are the alternatives to PFAS-coated cookware?

Cast-iron skillets and stainless steel cookware can be great alternatives for Teflon pans (Image via Freepik)

For those who prefer the convenience of Teflon pans, the transition to PFAS-free cookware may seem daunting. However, several alternatives are already popular among home cooks and professional chefs.

Cast-iron skillets, known for their durability and heat retention, are a timeless option; though they require proper seasoning and maintenance.

Stainless steel cookware, another alternative, is popular for its ability to withstand high temperatures without degrading. Ceramic-coated cookware has also become a favorite for those seeking a nonstick experience without PFAS.

Its smooth surface allows food to slide off easily, and it is safe to use at high temperatures.

The push to regulate forever chemicals is likely to gain momentum as more states and federal agencies assess their risks. As consumers become more aware of the health and environmental impacts of PFAS, demand for safer alternatives is expected to grow.

Whether through legislative action or market-driven changes, the era of forever chemicals in everyday products may soon come to an end.

