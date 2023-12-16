What did Francisco Javier Galvan do? Charges explored as famous Tejano singer is sentenced to 15 years in prison

Musician and singer Javier Galvan has been recently sentenced to 15 years on charges linked to the Runnels County crash that happened back in June 2021. The verdict comes after Javier accepted the blame for three charges of intoxicated manslaughter and two charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Tejano Nation stated that Galvan is supposed to be taken to the Taylor County Jail before the formalities are completed, but there are no details of the prison facility where he would be kept.

Javier Galvan finalized a plea deal with the prosecutors, based on which he was sentenced to 15 years for the intoxication manslaughter charges and 10 years for the intoxication assault. However, he can still apply for parole while serving the sentence.

Javier Galvan was involved in an accident in Runnels County, which led to the deaths of three people

In June 2021, Javier Galvan was driving his SUV on the SH 153 highway when it crashed into another vehicle coming from the other side. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the collision happened when Galvan reportedly attempted to take over three cars that were on the same line.

The identity of the other vehicle's driver was revealed to be Marisa B. Ramos, who was a resident of Plainview, as per Fox West Texas. Marisa's vehicle was soon covered in fire after the crash, and she died along with two passengers, Cissy L. Ramos and Adalynn R. Muniz.

There were two more passengers, identified as Keelie Ramos and Kolbie Ramos, inside Galvan's car who suffered from severe injuries. My San Antonio revealed that Marisa was 20 years old at the time of her death, while Cissy and Adalynn were 46 and 7, respectively.

Police officers immediately arrived at the spot and found that Galvan was highly intoxicated, and a high level of alcohol was detected in his blood after a test. The alcohol level was revealed to be higher than the legal limit.

The victim's family members speak out after Javier Galvan's sentencing

While Javier Galvan was recently sentenced for being involved in the Runnels County crash in 2021, his family members recalled the incident and expressed their opinions towards the sentencing. Marisa's family member, Michael Ramos, expressed his dissatisfaction with the sentencing, saying that it was not enough, as per KBCD. He continued:

"You never realize when it can happen to you. I was actually on the sad side of this situation and my family members were the ones taken away from me. More than anything, my kids, their lives were changed forever ruined forever. Especially my girls that were involved in the accident."

Adalynn's mothеr, Alyssa Garcia, was also prеsеnt at thе timе of sеntеncing and shе addrеssеd thе way hеr lifе was affеctеd bеcausе of thе accidеnt. Shе said that it is hard for hеr to livе еvеry day without Adalynn and rеvеalеd that shе was only 16 whеn Adalynn was born.

Garcia additionally stated that she might forgive Javier Galvan someday and that Adalynn was the "light" of everyone's lives. She added:

"Her big cheesy smile with her deep dimples and goofy laugh is what we all remember her by. Her absence has been crippling to many of us."

According to Tejano Nation, Javier Galvan was a member of the band Fama during the 1990s, and he left it in 2009 to work as a Christian minister.