What is Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer's net worth in 2024?

Best known for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane on NBC's sitcom Frasier, Kelsey Grammer has a net worth of $80 million as of January 2024 according to Wealthy Gorilla. His successful acting career has won him numerous accolades, including six Emmys and three Golden Globes.

His other popular roles include varied roles in the X-Men franchise and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. His ex-wife is a former cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actor has gotten his education from one of the most prestigious acting schools in the world, Julliard.

According to Parade, Kelsey gained popularity in the mid-70s and early 80s, when he appeared on Broadway in Shakespearian Productions. He played Michael Plummer in Othello, and made his first Broadway musical debut with La Cage Aux Folles.

As per CA Club India, Kelsey's annual income is around $12 million. The actor makes around $1.6 million per episode for the final two seasons of Frasier, making him the highest-paid television actor of his time.

David Hyde Pierce, who played the role of Frasier's young brother Niles, was the next highest-paid cast member and made around $750k an episode in the 10th season and $1 million in the 11th season.

Kelsey reportedly has a bank balance of $14.8 million and holds real estate assets worth $25 million.

Exploring Kelsey Grammer's net worth and career

His television career started with the role of Stephen Smith in Kennedy. He then landed a six-episode arc on the hit show Cheers, making him a household name and regular cast member.

In the upcoming years, Kelsey Grammer won the Golden Globe Award for his role of Mayor of Chicago in Boss. He played the role of a villain in Transformers: Age of Extinction, Partners, and starred in movies; Star Trek: The Next Generation.

After Frasier ended, Kelsey Grammer continued to add to his wealth by acting in television and film. However, Kelsey lost one-fourth of his net worth towards settlements to his ex-wives.

The actor has been married four times so far and divorced his third wife, Camille Donatacci, in 2011 by paying $11 million in settlement. He also gave up his 4-bedroom luxury villa in Los Angeles and agreed to pay $200k every month of alimony and child support. Camille's net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, as per Parade.

Kelsey Grammer also earns $2.6 million annually as royalty income and residuals from his shows and earns an additional $3.8 million more from his book royalties.

Grammer's several assets also add to his net worth, including many homes in California. The actor owns a $12 million home in Beverly Hills, a ranch in New York's Catskill Mountains.

He has also invested heavily in a variety of businesses including his own brewery, Faith American Ale Company, and some other technology startups.

Apart from acting, investment, and royalties, among other things, Grammer's numerous other ventures also contribute to his income. He gives his voice to the character Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons, Toy Story 2, Mickey Mouse, Once Upon A Christmas, Gary the Rat, and commercials; Honey Nut Cheerios, and Hyundai.

Kelsey Grammer has produced several shows, including Medium, Girlfriends, and some seasons of Frasier, and earns a percentage of the show's profits.