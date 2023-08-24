What did Funky Dineva say about Halle Bailey? YouTuber slammed for inappropriate remarks about Little Mermaid star

American YouTuber Funky Dineva was slammed online after he made some inappropriate remarks about actress Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe. While appearing on an episode of Fox Soul's Tea-G-I-F, the 40-year-old personality remarked on Chloe defending her 23-year-old sister amidst pregnancy rumors.

“I noticed these stories about Halle, and I can officially say I don’t like her. Chloe Bailey is so gotd*mn lame to me. First of all girl, you are Ms. Preppy Ashley from the suburbs. You came out you was being all promiscuous and sh**, now you tryna be a gangsta, none of it is f***ing believable.”

Dineva then remarked on Chloe Bailey's makeup-free face when she held an Instagram live session to warn people against spreading rumors about Halle. The YouTuber said:

"And I'll probably catch a lot of backlash for this but without that makeup, she ain't cute. She should have never shown up on that camera with that fata** face without any makeup. She is so goddamn inauthentic that's why your sh*t ain't selling."

Funky went on to speculate that Halle Bailey is expecting her first child with her boyfriend DDG.

"The girl is clearly pregnant. You really wanted to shut sh*t down, and all you had to do the next day was be like shaa, y'all need to stop playing 'pregnant where?'"

Internet reacts to Funky Dineva remarking on Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey

After Funky Dineva's remarks about Halle and Chloe Bailey went viral, the Internet users were furious. Several users slammed the YouTuber for making unsavory remarks about girls almost half his age and one of them also urged others to pray for him in a sarcastic tone.

Others said that the hatred towards the Bailey sisters is unwarranted and Chloe only protected her younger sister amidst pregnancy rumors.

Born on August 20, 1983, Funky Dineva's real name is Quentin Latham and he is a native of Florida. Before he got into the show business, he worked as a company accountant. In 2010, he made up the character Funky Dineva for the first time.

He has been on VH1 to talk about the TV show Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and give his thoughts on it. Dineva's blogs consist of his perspective on music, fashion, reality TV, LGBTQ rights, etc.

Funky Dineva is also the host of the famous YouTube series My Hair is Layed Like, in which he discusses the newest pop culture headlines.