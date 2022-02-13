What is Galentine's Day? Meaning explained as netizens celebrate female friendships 

February is called the month of love, and women are celebrating Galentine's Day, to honor love in female friendships. It is celebrated just a day before Valentine's, on February 13, irrespective of one's relationship status.

The term was introduced by Leslie Knope on the show Parks and Recreation. She explained the meaning behind the occasion to the show's characters and viewers by saying:

"What's Galentine’s Day? It's only the best day of the year! Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies."

In short, women celebrate girl-love on Galentine's Day.

Galentine's Day is all about spending a fun day with your gal-pals

The day is as versatile as Valentine's Day. Women can go out to eat with their friends, or take a short trip. Here are a few fun ways to commemorate strong female bonds.

1) Girls day out

A girl date can be the perfect way to celebrate the day. Go out to shop and then have some food or maybe, take a small trip to the closest resort. One can also visit their favorite restaurant or try out a new place.

2) Stay in with friends

For those who are not willing to go out, specifically due to the coronavirus pandemic, a day spent lazying around in the house might sound like the best idea. Friends can cook together, or order in and watch Netflix. They can even have fun sharing recipes while catching up on each other's life.

3) Virtual meetup

Since the pandemic, humans have learnt to celebrate their lives through a computer screen. If meeting in person is not an option, one can always get on a call with their friends and talk their heart out. Online movie nights are also an entertaining option possible with the help of applications such as Google Meet, Zoom and Discord.

4) Surprise them with a gift

One can surprise their best friend with flowers or send them their favorite dessert. It will definitely lighten up their mood and make them feel loved on Galentine's Day.

Kate Leaver, writer of The Friendship Cure, describes female friendship as:

“The most beautiful thing about female friendship, to me, is its strength. Women make each other more resilient because when female friendship is done right, it is this astounding source of confidence, reassurance, comfort, joy and candour that can truly guide you through life."

Galentine's Day takes over Twitter

Women all over the world are celebrating Galentine's Day, which has taken over Twitter right now.

Mademoiselle Macaron @Mlle_Macaron



Shout out to my Girlfriends who are always there at the end of the phone For the love of... #Galentines Shout out to my Girlfriends who are always there at the end of the phone For the love of... #Galentines 💕 Shout out to my Girlfriends who are always there at the end of the phone 📱 https://t.co/jkGxRoeijQ

Female friendships are probably the strongest support system women can have, and they often last a lifetime. It can also become a source of strength for many.

