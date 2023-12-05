What does GDK mean? King Combs gang signs video drama explored as Diddy's son issues response

Music magnate Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son King Combs recently made headlines after a short clip of him surfaced on the internet where a woman was seen touching his face and saying, “Thank you, baby” with King Combs responding with “GDK.”

For those uninitiated, “GDK” refers to “Gangster Disciples Killer” and is a rake associated with the Chicago-based gang GD (Gangster Disciples), as per DrillWiki. As soon as the video went viral, speculation surrounding King Combs’ alleged link with gang activities emerged.

In the wake of the speculations, King Combs came forward and issued a clarification via his Instagram Story.

“I ain’t affiliated with no gangs & im not a gang member,” he said.

Exploring the latest King Combs' GDK controversy

Christian “King” Combs recently sparked controversy when he went rakes down and claimed GDK, thus arousing gang involvement speculations.

The footage where he uttered “GDK” has now garnered enough online traction and comes in the wake of Diddy facing multiple r*pe accusations from several women, which began with the lawsuit of singer Cassie last month.

While King Combs has set the record straight via his Instagram Story saying he wasn’t affiliated with any gang, that has not stopped netizens from scrutinizing his GDK claims. Not only the public, but Chicago-based rapper King Yella also slammed Combs Junior for the same.

In a now-viral Instagram video, he addressed the issue, saying:

“So, I look on the internet and I see Puff Diddy’s son come out saying GDK… It's not a good time when your dad has all these allegations... Why would you even try to involve yourself in anything GDK?"

Alongside expressing shock and concern, King Yella also warned King Combs that any purported alignment with GDK or other gangs given the severe legal allegations against his father Sean Combs, could have serious repercussions.

Meanwhile, Yella came up with an explosive revelation claiming that Diddy’s son recently called him and sought advice on whether or not he should pursue drill music.

“Bro, why would you want to do drill music? You don’t come from the streets or come from none of that. You were born famous, not from the streets. Come from a rich daddy that’s fighting a bunch of s*xual allegations and crazy stuff. And you want to come talking about GDK?”

He also warned Combs Junior not to let GDs “get witchu dude.” Witchu is a street slang for the colloquially contracted term “with you.” King Yella also called him “goofy” for his GDK claims.

According to DrillWiki, anyone with a beef with the GDs can “throw down rakes” such as GDK, and it does not always need to be a rival gang like the NBA Swish Gang, OMB, and EBK, among others.

Christian is the son of music mogul Diddy and late model Kim Porter. A rap artist by profession, he is 25 years old and releases music under his father’s Bad Boy label.

A few of his notable works include Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, Love You Better, and Fatal Attraction.