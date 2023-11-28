Fact Check: Is the ‘Surviving’ Diddy documentary on Netflix real? Viral poster debunked

Music magnate Sean “Diddy” Combs was sued by his former girlfriend singer Cassie on November 17 on the grounds of alleged decade-long physical, mental, and emotional abuse, slavery, trafficking, r*pe, and other similar serious accusations. However, the lawsuit was settled "amicably" in record time by both parties within the next day, taking the internet by storm.

Also known as Puff Daddy and Puffy among other nicknames, on November 18, the Bad Boy label and record producer's poster with him sitting on a couch and posing arose on Facebook with the title Surviving Puffy and the logo of Netflix on it.

Expand Tweet

Evidently, netizens speculated that the OTT platform was making a documentary on the music mogul. However, it turns out that the Netflix poster is a deepfake, and is computer-generated.

All you need to know about the fake ‘Surviving’ Diddy poster

While it remains unclear who first uploaded the fake Surviving poster of Diddy, a Facebook user by the name of Asafo Rider was one of the first who posted it with the caption:

“Surviving P Diddy. He can’t stop. He won’t stop.”

At the time of writing, the post has garnered enough traction online and has so far earned over 36,000 likes and 4,000 comments, alongside 10,000 shares.

Meanwhile, on November 22, rapper 50 Cent insinuated that he was thinking of making a movie called Surviving P Diddy. His suggestion came in the wake of Cassie's lawsuit against Sean Combs, followed by another lawsuit filed against Comb’s colleague and former Bad Boy label president Harve Pierre on the grounds of s*xual assault.

In fact, 50 Cent took to his Instagram and posted a screenshot of a headline about Pierre’s lawsuit followed by the caption:

“I Told you they were coming, in 5,4,3,2,1 SMH. This is a movie (SURVIVING P DIDDY) OR (DIDDY, DO IT OR NOT) executive produced by Curtis 50cent Jackson coming soon!”

While the fake Netflix poster of Sean Combs may have been fan-made, 50 Cent meant that the film on the No Way Out rapper would be a legal scrutiny, just like the 2019 documentary titled Surviving R. Kelly. It was made on the R&B singer who has since been convicted and imprisoned following s*xual abuse allegations.

It is also noteworthy that 50 Cent’s post on the alleged Sean Combs documentary comprised two other related headlines: “Diddy’s Clothing Brand Sean John Being ‘Phased Out’ of Macy’s After Two-Decade Partnership” from Radar Online and “Diddy’s Legal Battle Over Tequila Brand Put on Ice Until 2024” from Billboard.

So, the fake Netflix Surviving Puffy poster may have been a counter-reaction to 50 Cent’s post.

Other than hinting that he was thinking of making a film on the Bad Boy label producer, the Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper also trolled Combs when he settled the Cassie lawsuit. He joked that the defendant "paid that money real quick" but not quick enough to stop other women he has allegedly abused over the years.

50 Cent has been actively following everything related to Sean Combs and the lawsuits he has been facing.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Sean Combs was slammed with two other lawsuits: one by Joie Dickerson-Neal who accused him of s*xual assault, drugging, and making a s*x tape in 1991. At the time she was a college student and he worked in A&R for Uptown Records. It was filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act just like the Cassie lawsuit.

Likewise, another unnamed woman also sued Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall together accusing them of r*pe and choking, a couple of days back. A spokesperson for Combs denied all allegations and the cases have not been settled yet, as per Hot New Hip Hop.