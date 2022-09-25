What is ‘Get Ready with Music’ playlist on Spotify? How to use and everything about the new viral feature

Spotify has launched a "Get Ready with Music" feature that creates personalized playlists for listeners to get ready.

The feature is inspired by the "Get Ready With Me" or "GRWM" trend that has been on social media for years. Users are supposed to provide the music app with a few details regarding their outfits, and they will get the perfect playlist to groove to.

The feature landed on the music streaming app on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Spotify has partnered with TikTok sister duo Dixie and Charli D’Amelio to promote the feature on TikTok and other social media sites.

Using Spotify's "Get Ready with Music" feature is fun and easy

This feature has already won many hearts for being simple and easy. Listeners get to take part in a short and fun questionnaire with simple questions. Additionally, the playlist provides them with new music to listen. Spotify's official website describes the feature by writing:

"If sharing your favorite looks on social media (or following along as your faves do) has become a staple of your daily routine, you’ll want to try on our latest interactive in-app experience: GetReadyWithMusic. "

The website continued by adding:

"Creating the perfect vibe is a must while getting ready, and this new experience helps users create a curated, outfit-complimenting playlist to stream before you head out. Who said your songs couldn’t match your style?"

Anyone wishing to take part in the new trend can follow these steps:

Ensure that their Spotify app is up-to-date with the latest version available in the App or Play stores. Check for the "Get Ready with Music" banner. The new feature is being advertised on the first page of the app. Alternatively, users can also visit https://spotify.com/getreadywithmusic on their mobile devices. Select the option and answer the mini questionnaire. Listeners have to choose their planned activity for the day, their color scheme for the day, and their vibe. Then, they need to add a title to the playlist. They also have the choice to add a picture of their outfit as the playlist cover.

Users can then enjoy the playlist, specially curated for them by the app. The playlist gets saved into their Music Closet for them to come back and check out all the fun looks they've created and the playlists they have inspired.

Users have the option to share their playlists on social media or among their friends. They can use #GetReadyWithMusic while sharing their results on social media.

To promote the feature on social media, Spotify partnered with Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. The TikTokers have created their own outfit-inspired playlists.

While talking about the feature, the D’Amelio sisters said:

“We had such a great time working for the GetReadyWithMusic feature. I love how we were able to dress up and make different playlists for every look – and of course, listening to amazing music the whole time!”

Spotify will host a pop-up shopping experience in Brooklyn

The app decided to give its users an in-person event to celebrate the launch of the "Get Ready with Music" feature. The app has announced an "IRL pop-up shopping experience at Other People’s Clothes thrift shop" in Brooklyn, New York’s Bushwick neighborhood. The attraction will stay open from Thursday, September 29, to Sunday, October 2, 2022. The website will provide more details about the pop-up in the coming days.

