What is Grok? All we know so far as Elon Musk announces launch of his new AI model

Elon Musk has recently introduced Grok, an AI chatbot aiming to take over ChatGPT. He revealed that this chatbot is currently in the development phase and will be accessible to Premium+ subscribers of X (formerly Twitter). Musk announced Grok's launch through a post on X and disclosed the features that would be added under it.

The news of its release comes a few days after Musk said during the UK's AI Safety Summit that AI was a big threat to humanity. According to The Independent, Musk believed that AI was something that was "more intelligent" than human beings.

Elon Musk reveals the features that will be included under Grok

Elon Musk teased the arrival of a new AI chatbot on November 3 on X, writing that "it is the best that currently exists." He shared a post the following day and wrote:

"As soon as it's out of early beta, xAI's Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers."

Musk further stated that Grok will have access to real-time information through X and that it "loves sarcasm." He disclosed that its responses would be a little humorous and recommended that users sign up for the feature as soon as possible. The Premium+ subscription price of X is $16 per month or $168 per year.

Musk posted screenshots explaining the difference between the new chatbot and normal GPT. He re-shared a post of xAI, which offered a little more information about the chatbot and stated:

"Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!"

The post mentioned that the chatbot will provide witty answers and "has a rebellious streak." It ended by stating that Grok is an "early beta product" and that the team behind this AI is working to launch it officially for all users as soon as possible.

Elon Musk addressed the danger of AI at the recent Safety Summit

Elon Musk appeared at the AI Safety Summit held at the beginning of November, where he spoke about the risks involved in the use of AI. The Indеpеndеnt stated that, according to Musk, AI is "far smartеr than thе smartеst human. It reported that he had also said:

"Wе'rе not strongеr or fastеr than othеr crеaturеs, but wе arе morе intеlligеnt, and hеrе wе arе for thе first timе, rеally in human history, with somеthing that is going to bе far morе intеlligеnt than us."

Musk also mentioned that this AI might not be under anyone's control and that people could use it in such a way that it would become helpful for humanity. He added:

"But I do think it's one of the existential risks that we face and it is potentially the most pressing one if you look at the timescale and rate of advancement – the summit is timely, and I applaud the Prime Minister for holding it."

Musk emphasized the need for a policy that would help to frame some rules for AI companies. He was reportedly planning to speak to Rishi Sunak about the same.