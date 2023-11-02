What is the TikTok Tako chatbot? Viral DM notification explained

On Thursday, November 2, a lot of TikTok users were left scratching their heads when they received a DM from an account named TikTok Tako that could not be opened. Ever since the massive success of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot revolution became the next big thing in the digital world, with companies such as Google and Microsoft following suit with Google Bard and Bing Chat respectively.

Now, TikTok has decided to enter the AI chatbot revolution with a contestant of their own, Tako, which is being tested in select markets.

The social media giant had revealed in May that it was conducting limited tests of their new AI-powered chatbot with select users in the Philippines. The company revealed that the bot would help with search and discovery.

Expand Tweet

Tiktok Tako to further personalize TikTok recommendations

On Thursday a plethora of TikTok users were pleasantly surprised to find an unknown account named TikTok Tako sliding into their DMs. The profile picture of the account featured a Pac-man ghost-looking object with rectangular eyes, and the message simply said: "Just now". Clicking on it elicited no response so a lot of people were left profusely confused and thought it was just a glitch.

For some people, the message disappeared a few moments after it appeared. TikTok has not issued a direct response as to what the DM was all about but the company had stated earlier in May of this year, that they were working on an AI chatbot named Tako. They had even submitted a trademark for 'Tiktok Tako' in April with the US patent and trademark office.

Expand Tweet

In May, the official X handle of the company's comms division notified users that they were undertaking limited tests of the chatbot which helps with search and discovery on select users in the Philippines. It further revealed that the bot was powered by a "third-party chat assistant" and that it would make it easier for users to "discover entertaining and inspiring content on TikTok".

Expand Tweet

According to a Watchful article published in May, the chatbot was geared towards helping with answering queries, providing personalized recommendations, and seamless navigation. It adds a new layer of personalization by also taking into consideration text-based queries, by which users can also ask for recommendations using natural language.

A Tiktok spokesperson told TechCrunch:

"Being at the forefront of innovation is core to building the TikTok experience, and we’re always exploring new technologies that add value to our community."

Expand Tweet

The spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that they were looking at brand new ways to "power search and discovery on TikTok" and further stated that the company was looking forward to learning from their community, as they continued to create a safe environment that "entertains, inspires creativity and drives culture".

Just like a regular chatbot, Tako will be able to answer direct queries from the user and can provide useful information regarding the videos that they are watching. One example provided by Watchful is how users can ask queries about the significance of King Charles' coronation while watching a video on the topic.

The new chatbot will be able to answer direct natural language queries (Image via X/@Bakoenamanoto1)

The icon for accessing the chatbot will be positioned above all the icons on the right side of the For You page, right above the video creator icon. Currently, when using the bot, users will receive a pop-up notification that states that the bot is "experimental" and that the information revealed may not be accurate. The notification also states that conversations will be monitored for public safety purposes.

The bot will not appear in the accounts of minors. TikTok has not released an official comment on the unexpected DM. Watchful also reported that the bot was found in the iOS devices of users in the United States, despite it not being confirmed by the company.