The Murder Tapes on ID: What happened to Samantha Guthrie?

The story of 18-year-old Samantha Guthrie will be retold on season 6, episode 3 of ID's true crime series The Murder Tapes. The episode, titled The House on Lillian Street, re-airs on October 31, 2023, at 4 pm EST and brings forth the story of a haunting phone call that the Guthries received announcing the death of their daughter.

The Investigation Discovery episode follows the story of a young woman named Samantha Guthrie from Akron, Ohio, who lost her life to a single gunshot wound to the head on November 4, 2018. The official synopsis for the episode is given as,

Let us look at the Guthrie murder case and learn more about the unfortunate events before The Murder Tapes episode airs on television.

Who is Samantha Guthrie, and what happened to her?

Samantha Guthrie, an 18-year-old resident of Akron, Ohio, was found in New Franklin on the east side of Rex Hill Road, approximately a quarter-mile north of Vanderhoof Road, with a single gunshot wound on her head. Samantha Guthrie was last spotted on November 4, 2018. The incident took place in the early hours in an abandoned home on Lillian Street in Akron, which was mostly used by squatters.

A still of Samantha Guthrie's missing person advertisement

Samantha Guthrie was born to John Guthrie and Joni Jackson on May 15, 2000, and was named Samantha Ann Marie Guthrie at birth. A student at Ellet High School, she was active in sports and was part of the wrestling team. Samantha had moved out of her parents' home upon turning 18. She spent most of her time with her friends and was considered an outgoing person by her friends.

On November 5, 2018, Samantha's father, John, reported to the Akron police that he had received a phone call stating that his daughter had been shot and placed in the trunk of a car. John mentioned ordering an Uber for Samantha to be dropped off at the Lillian Street address around 2 am.

Stills of Danny Hamby and Toni Kenny (Image via Akron Police Department)

John mentioned receiving details from his niece Hailee, who, in turn, was informed by a man named Marshall, who was also a key witness to the crime. It was Marshall from whom Samantha asked for a ride, but being too tired to drive, she asked her father to book an Uber for her.

Marshall and Samantha were at the vacant Lillian Street house when another individual named Danny Hamby appeared with his friend William and girlfriend, Toni - Samantha wanted to leave at that moment. Danny and Toni went into a heated argument with Samantha in the basement when Marshall recounted having heard a commotion.

Samantha's mother, Joni Jackson, at the trial (Image via Gatehouse Media Ohio)

On rushing downstairs, he witnessed a bloody-nosed Samantha being shot by Danny at the back of her head. Marshall added that Dylan Brown, or Yoshi, helped them carry the body to the trunk of Danny's car and clean up the crime scene. Samantha Guthrie's body was dumped in New Franklin Township.

The Akron Police investigation, along with Yoshi's statement, revealed Danny Hamby (39), Toni Kenny (31), William Alexander (38), and Dylan Brown (19) himself to be the prime suspects and therefore arrested them for charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.