What is witness tampering? Charges explored as YNW Melly co-defendant YNW Bortlen arrested

YNW Melly's co-defendant YNW Bortlen was arrested on Monday, October 2, 2023, after a raid took place in his home. The YNW (Young New Wave) is a hip-hop collective that included Jamell Maurice Demons (YNW Melly), Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams, Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas Jr., and Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry.

Demons was charged with two counts of first-degree murder of his friends Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas and two counts of accessory after the fact. Now, the only remaining member YNW Bortlen has been charged with witness tampering by Florida authorities.

According to Merriam-Webster, Witness tampering is "the act of physically harming or using threats, intimidation, harassment, or corrupt persuasion against a witness with the goal of influencing the witness' testimony or preventing the witness from providing evidence in an official proceeding."

YNW Bortlen was out on bail before his residence was raided on Monday

YNW Melly's double murder case of his fellow YNW members Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams, and Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas Jr. has been going on for over five years and Melly has been in jail ever since.

His first trial began in June 2023. However, the case was declared a mistrial after 9 people on the jury found him not guilty and 3 found him guilty. Melly's second trial is scheduled for October 9, 2023. His mother, Jamie Demons-King tweeted on her Instagram story the day after the first trial, saying:

"9 not Guilty 3 guilty it was a mistrial my son will be home God is still working."

Melly's alleged co-conspirator Cortlen Henry, also known as YNW Bortlen, is being tried in the case separately. As per XXL, he was out on bail, unlike Melly. However, according to journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul, he was arrested this Monday.

As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, YNW Bortlen's house in Miami, Florida was raided and authorities decided to arrest him on witness tampering charges. He was reportedly booked into Miami-Dade County on an out-of-county Warrant at 10:22 pm on Monday (October 2).

According to the Legal Information Institute of Cornell, Witness tampering occurs when someone "knowingly uses intimidation, threatens, or corruptly persuades another person, or attempts to do so, or engages in misleading conduct toward another person, with intent to influence, delay, or prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding."

As of now, there is no information available about whether YNW Bortlen will have to stay in custody until a trial date or if he will be let go eventually.

YNW Melly's defense attorney's account of the first trial

The first trial of YNW Melly took place on July 22, 2023, as per XXL. The trial ended with a declaration of mistrial. Melly's defense attorney Stuart Adelstein told Law & Crime Network at the time:

"We are somewhat disappointed that Melly is not walking out the door with us. There is a lack of evidence, there is a conflict in the evidence, and the evidence itself, and the investigation itself, stinks."

Melly's manager 100K Track was, however, delighted about the verdict, as he expressed:

"I'm happy with it. It's not the verdict that we would want. It's a second chance. I'm excited. I’m excited for Melly to come home."

YNW Bortlen's trial date has not been set yet.