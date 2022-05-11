What is Hale Leon's age? All about Frankie Grande's husband as Ariana Grande's brother gets married

Frankie Grande recently exchanged vows with his fiancé Hale Leon. They tied the knot in a small Star Wars-themed ceremony at the Grande family home in Boca Raton, Florida. Frankie shared a few pictures from the event on Instagram and wrote,

“Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande!! Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise! Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy.”

He said that the wedding brought them closer together as they took their vows before God. The wedding featured several Star Wars characters, and it was followed by a joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family.

Frankie’s mother, Joan Grande, officiated the marriage, and the duo wore custom tuxedos from Dolce & Gabbana. Frankie’s Instagram post ended with a heartfelt note for Leon. He wrote,

“I can’t wait to share all of these amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them, but for now, let me just say I am the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband.”

In brief, about Hale Leon: Age, career, and more

Hale Leon is an actor and model (Image via halegrande/Instagram)

Born on August 15, 1992, Hale Leon is 29 years old. He is an actor and model and has appeared in a few movies like The Gay Police, Sweet and Sour, and My Piano Lesson.

Leon is also a gamer and has collaborated with Twitch. He likes to stream videos of himself playing games and interacting with his fans. According to his official Twitch channel, he calls himself a Fog Whisperer for Dead by Daylight and loves to stream horror games.

Hale recently tied the knot with the love of his life, Frankie Grande. They first met at a dance bar in Los Angeles in 2019. Frankie fell in love with Hale at first sight. While speaking to a news outlet, Frankie said,

“I randomly ended up going to this bar Oil Can Harry’s in the Valley and I saw Hale he was dancing on the stage. He was performing for everybody. He loves to go to Oil Can Harry’s he knew all the dances, I was blown away.”

Leon celebrated their second anniversary by sharing a picture on Instagram on March 27. They got a puppy named Appa in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Frankie Grande is a dancer, actor, singer, producer, television host, and YouTube personality. He participated in the U.S. reality television series Big Brother 16 and was a judge on the 2015 season of America’s Best Dance Crew.

