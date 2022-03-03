What happened to Alan Ladd Jr.? Oscar-winning producer of 'Braveheart' & 'Star Wars' fame dies at 84

Alan Ladd Jr. recently passed away on March 2 at the age of 84. The producer was the head of the production at Fox, Pathe Entertainment, and MGM and ran his own outfit, The Ladd Co.

His daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones confirmed the news on social media and wrote:

“With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on films and filmmaking will live on in his absence.”

Alan Ladd Jr.’s cause of death and career

Despite his daughter confirming his death, Alan Ladd Jr.’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. However, there is a possibility that he might have died due to age-related issues.

Born on October 22, 1937, he was the son of actor Alan Ladd and his first wife, Marjorie. He made his debut in films in 1963 as an agent.

Ladd Jr. shifted to London to produce and made nine films, including The Walking Stick, A Severed Head, Villain, The Nightcomers, and Zee and Co. He returned to the United States in 1973 to become Head of Creative Affairs at 20th Century Fox.

Ladd Jr. was then promoted to president of Fox’s film division in August 1976. He requested Fox President Gordon Stulberg to allow him to make George Lucas’ Star Wars. Although Stulberg approved his request, the production suffered several problems, including location difficulties and story issues.

However, the film’s first public screening received a positive response, and the movie was eventually successful at the box office, leading to an extensive media franchise including other films alongside television, radio, video games, and print media.

Alan Ladd Jr. receives a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 28, 2007, in Hollywood, California (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles, California native then founded his own production company, The Ladd Company, in 1979. He became successful with films like Outland, Police Academy, Chariots of Fire, Gone Baby Gone, and more.

Ladd Jr. then joined MGM/UA in 1985 and became the Chairman and CEO of MGM-Pathe Communications. The company produced three films from 1988 to 1991: A Fish Called Wanda, Moonstruck, and Thelma & Louise.

The producer reformed the Ladd Company with Paramount Pictures in 1993 and produced The Brady Bunch Movie and Braveheart. He then received the 2,348th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 28, 2007.

Ladd Jr. is survived by his second wife, Cindra, daughters Kelliann, Tracy, Amanda, and brother David.

Cindra and Ladd Jr. tied the knot in 1985 and their third daughter, Amanda, produced a documentary titled Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies, which was based on her father. Another daughter, Chelsea, died in March 2021 at the age of 34.

