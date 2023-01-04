What happened to Alan Rankine? The Associates star dies aged 64

Alan Rankine, keyboardist and guitarist of the Scottish rock band The Associates, passed away at the age of 64. His sons, Callum and Hamish, confirmed the multi-instrumentalist’s death on the band’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, January 3. They wrote:

“It’s with great sadness that my brother, Hamish, and I announce the passing of our father, Alan Rankine. He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family. He was a beautiful, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed. Callum & Hamish Rankine.”

Callum and Hamish added:

"The Facebook community meant a lot to our dad so we'd like to keep this account live and we invite you to celebrate his life on this page."

Alan Rankine was the guitarist and keyboardist for The Associates

Alan Rankine co-founded The Associates in the late 1970s, along with singer Billy McKenzie. The duo released an unauthorized cover of David Bowie’s Boys Keep Swinging in 1979, which helped them gain popularity in Scotland. The rendition reportedly got them signed to Fiction Records.

As per The Scotsman, the cover also secured them airplay from Radio One DJ John Peel. The band released their debut album, The Affectionate Punch, in 1980.

The Associates, who came to be known for Britain’s New Pop movement, released three albums as a duo. Apart from The Affectionate Punch, which was released in 1980, they released a singles compilation Fourth Drawer Down in 1981 and Sulk in 1982.

They released their hit track, The Party Fears Two, from the album Sulk, which furthered their popularity. The song hit the top 20 singles on the UK chart. The album featured the hit singles Club Country and 18 Carat Love Affair.

As per Billboard, The Associates’ album, Fourth Drawer Down, reached No. 5 on the UK Independent Albums Chart and Sulk peaked at No. 23 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart.

After Alan Rankine left The Associates in 1982, Mackenzie continued to release material under the same name and his own name. However, he died in 1997 at the age of 39.

John Dingwall @johndingwall Very sad to hear the news that my dear friend Alan Rankine of The Associates has died. We lived around the corner from each other and had planned to meet for a coffee. RIP Alan Rankine, a beautiful soul, and condolences to all his family x Very sad to hear the news that my dear friend Alan Rankine of The Associates has died. We lived around the corner from each other and had planned to meet for a coffee. RIP Alan Rankine, a beautiful soul, and condolences to all his family x https://t.co/fNyjcVwy3Z

On the other hand, Rankine became a successful producer, working with various artists, including Cocteau Twins, Paul Haig, and The Pale Fountains. In 1986, Rankine launched a solo career, releasing albums including The World Begins to Look Her Age in 1986, She Loves Me Not in 1987, and The Big Picture Sucks in 1989.

Gayle Anderson @puffedtweet

A man who could not only write perfect pop tunes but could also bring the best out of the magnificent maverick talent that was

#billymackenzie. RIP #alanrankine A man who could not only write perfect pop tunes but could also bring the best out of the magnificent maverick talent that was RIP #alanrankine .A man who could not only write perfect pop tunes but could also bring the best out of the magnificent maverick talent that was #billymackenzie. https://t.co/iSW1xhe0v3

As per NME, Rankine also gave lectures at Glasgow’s Stow College. He assisted his students in setting up the Electric Honey record, which helped them launch the careers of Biffy Clyro, Belle & Sebastian, and Snow Patrol.

Two years ago, Rankine and Mackenzie’s family gave a blessing for a live re-imagining of The Associates’ debut album, which was performed at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections festival.

Poll : 0 votes