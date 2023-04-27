What happened to Alex Colodner? Incident explored as NYC teen dies after being stabbed 

Alex Colodner, a 17-year-old boy, was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Authorities found the victim face-up with multiple stab wounds to the torso on Quincy Street near Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Although Alex Colodner was rushed to Kings County Hospital Center in critical condition, he succumbed to his injuries hours later. Initially, the police had taken a person of interest into custody, but on Wednesday morning, April 26, authorities announced that the suspect was no longer being questioned.

Chief of Detectives James Essig stated that the stabbing was deemed to be self-defense by the prosecution, and the alleged assailant was released without being held accountable, according to The Post.

Alex Colodner was stabbed eight times by an 18-year-old boy

Police revealed that Alex Colodner had instigated a fight with another teenager before he was fatally stabbed. Investigators found that Colodner had gone to the suspect's home in Brooklyn to confront him after Colodner's girlfriend claimed that the suspected stabber had been flirting with her.

Colodner, who weighed 100 pounds more than the other teenager, began to beat him. However, as Colodner was "getting the best of him," the teen pulled out a knife and stabbed him eight times, The Post reported.

Police caught Alex Colodner's final words on body cam, where he told cops he was winning. Unfortunately, the 18-year-old stabber pulled out a knife. When the cops arrived, they even witnessed the suspect standing over the victim. The 18-year-old suspect was soon taken into custody once he dropped the knife, The Daily News reported.

Even after the stabber stated that he acted out of self-defense, prosecutors could still present the case to a grand jury to charge the stabber, Essig said.

Alex Colodner's father filled with grief over son's untimely death

Alex Colodner was to turn 18 next month (Image via Facebook/Kiasia Arrington)

Colodner's father expressed his disappointment after the suspected stabber was released without any charges.

Speaking to the Daily News, Alex Colodner, 51, was quoted as saying:

"My son never hurt nobody. It wasn’t gang-related. He wasn’t in the streets. My son was senselessly murdered because children are out of control."

He added:

"This still hasn’t set in for me. They’re saying my son was the aggressor. My son never started a fight with no one. The only time my son ever swings back is when swung upon. It’s too much. My son’s dead for nothing."

The grieving father stated that he had always been an overprotective parent and had walked his son to and from school every day. He described his son as a "gentle giant" who had plans to go to a trade school and study computer arts, design, and architecture.

The victim was a junior at Benjamin Banneker Academy for Community Development and would have turned 18 in May.

Neighbors and friends of Colodner expressed their shock at his death. One neighbor described him as a kind and respectful young man who never turned his back on anyone.

Bridget Koomson, the daughter of another neighbor, said Colodner had been one of her closest friends and that he had never started a fight with anyone.

