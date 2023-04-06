What happened to Ana Obregon's son? Spanish TV star reveals surrogate baby is her grandchild

Actress Ana Obregon has addressed the rumors of her becoming a mother again. In an interview with Hola!, she said that their family's new member, Ana Sandra Lequio Obregon, was born through a surrogate from the U.S., clarifying that the baby girl is her late son Alex Lequio and Italian aristocrat Alessandro Lequio's daughter.

Alex passed away in May 2020 due to cancer complications at the age of 27. Ana said that at the right time, she will tell her granddaughter that her father was a hero so that she knows everything about him and how proud she should be of him. She disclosed that the conceiving process for Aless' baby started when Alex died.

Ana mentioned that the birth of the baby was Alex's last wish and before undergoing chemotherapy, he had already frozen his sperm.

She explained the reasons behind using a US-based surrogate, which is considered to be controversial in a place like Spain where surrogacy is not allowed.

Ana Obregon added that the process took three years to complete because of legal issues. She will be Lequio Obregon's legal mother but will identify her as a grandmother. Saying that the pregnancy was a long process, Ana stated:

"But it's what has kept me alive. It's just that if it weren't for this, I wouldn't be here anymore."

Ana Obregon's son passed away in May 2020

Ana Obregon's son Alex Lequio was 27 years old when he died due to cancer. He had been battling Ewing's sarcoma for two years. Three months after being diagnosed with the disease, Alex initially had stomach pain, which was considered to be gastroenteritis in the beginning.

When he visited the hospital, a tumor was discovered which was thought to be benign but a biopsy revealed it to be cancerous. Alex was at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York for seven months.

Alex's parents and girlfriend Carolina were with him following his diagnosis, and Ana also canceled some of her theatrical performances to take care of Alex.

After his demise, Ana founded the Alex Lequio Foundation to raise funds for cancer research in Spain. Ana paid tribute to Alex the following year on Instagram and wrote:

"Please forgive me, I still don't have the strength to enter your grief. But I know how you are a mother you understand me better than anyone. I love you forever and ever."

Ana Obregon is known for her television appearances

Ana Obregon made her debut in the 1980 comedy film Spoiled Children. This was followed by Car Crash, Jules Verne's Mystery on Monster Island, Treasure of the Four Crowns, Bolero, and Policia.

The 68-year-old has been the host of Que apostamos and has been featured in various other TV shows like The A-Team, Who's the Boss?, Hostal Royal Manzanares, A las once en casa, and Ana y los 7.

