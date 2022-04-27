What happened to Andrew Woolfolk? Tributes pour in as Earth, Wind & Fire saxophonist dies aged 71

Famous saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk recently passed away at the age of 71. The news was announced on April 26 by Earth, Wind & Fire member Philip Bailey on social media, who wrote:
"Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling. Booski… I'll see you on the other side, my friend."
Andrew Woolfolk's cause of death and career explored
Earth, Wind & Fire lead vocalist Philip Bailey stated that Andrew died after battling an illness for six years. However, it remains unknown if Andrew has had any other health issues in the past.
Woolfolk was among the band's initial members and helped create some of the biggest hits of the 1970s like September, Boogie Wonderland, and Shining Star. The group has sold around 90 million records and is one of the most successful bands of all time.
Philip mentioned on Instagram that he met Andrew in high school and they became friends and bandmates. Woolfolk worked on several hit songs like Reasons, Sing a Song, After The Love Has Gone, Let's Groove, and others. He then collaborated with artists like Deniece Williams, Phil Collins, and Stanley Turrentine.
Andrew took a break from the group in late 1980s and later joined them to perform and tour after the millennium. Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.
Earth, Wind & Fire was founded by Maurice White in 1969 and the members included Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, Larry Dunn, Al McKay, Roland Bautista, Robert Brookins, Sonny Emory, Fred Ravel, Ronnie Laws, Sheldon Reynolds, and Andrew Woolfolk.
The band won 6 Grammy Awards and four American Music Awards. They have also received other accolades, such as the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, Soul Train Legend Award, the 2012 Congressional Horizon Award, Kennedy Center Honors, ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Heritage Award, among others.
Their self-titled album was released in 1971, followed by another album, The Need of Love. Both the albums received positive responses from the audience.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Andrew Woolfolk became a familiar name in all these years as a talented sax player. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:
Detailed information about his family and personal life is yet to be revealed.