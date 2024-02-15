What happened to Anna Cardwell from Mama June? The sad fate of June's daughter, explored

Mama June's daughter and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Anna Cardwell passed away on December 9, 2023. Anna Cardwell was just twenty-nine years old at the time of her demise. Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell was battling stage four adrenal carcinoma and eventually succumbed to the disease.

Mama June Shannon took to her Instagram to disclose the news of her daughter Anna Cardwell's death. In a post from December 11, 2023, she disclosed that, despite suffering from cancer for the last ten months, Anna put up a brave fight against the terminal disease. She eventually passed away surrounded by her family.

Anna Cardwell is survived by her husband and two daughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison, as well as her sisters Lauryn, Alana, and Jessica.

A brief look into Mama June's daughter Anna Cardwell's life and cancer struggle

Anna Cardwell debuted on TLC's Toddlers and Tiaras with her mother, "Mama June" Shannon, and sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. She then participated in the family's spinoff program, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which debuted in 2012.

Eventually, June Shannon was given her own television program, Mama June: From Not to Hot, which was then renamed Mama June: Family Crisis.

At the end of the show's sixth season, which aired earlier in 2023, Anna Cardwell disclosed that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer in her lung, kidney, and liver. Her mother later disclosed that the diagnosis was terminal four months later.

Adrenal carcinoma is an uncommon condition in which malignant (cancer) cells develop in the outer layer of the adrenal gland, according to the National Cancer Institute.

In March 2023, Anna began her first round of chemotherapy. She spoke on social media about her cancer struggle, stating that she was undergoing her third round of chemotherapy on May 10, 2023.

Anna Cardwell got married after cancer diagnosis

As per a report by ET, Anna got married before her untimely demise. Anna and her beau, Eldrige Toney, got married on March 4, 2023, in Wilkinson County, Georgia, according to a marriage license that ET was able to obtain.

Additionally, according to the license, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's husband, Josh Efird, Anna's brother-in-law, officiated the wedding ceremony.

After learning in January that she had stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, an insider told TMZ that Anna expressed her desire to wed while she was still able to experience the joys of a wedding. In addition, the insider informed the newspaper that a camera crew filming material for Mama June: From Not to Hot was present during the little ceremony, along with close relatives.

Anna Cardwell filmed her last days

According to EW, Anna recorded her last days for the next season of her family's WeTV reality show, Mama June: Family Crisis. According to her family, she did this to spread awareness by sharing details of her experience with the illness.

Speaking of Anna's decision to film her last days on a reality television show, her husband said:

"The filming was something that Anna wanted to do. She wanted to bring awareness to her rare type of cancer because there is still so much unknown about it, and it is very rare."

Others from the reality star's family repeated his opinion at her burial, as per PEOPLE. Her loved ones clarified that the crew members were guests and that they were regarded as friends and family.

Mama June: Family Crisis season 6 airs new episodes on Fridays on WE TV.

