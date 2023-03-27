"Is this a voiceover?": Honey Boo Boo sparks backlash online as she is accused of using "blaccent" in latest video

Mama June star Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, recently found herself in hot waters for her attempt at talking “ghetto.”

A video of the 17-year-old television personality recently went viral in which she tries to mimic talking “ghetto” in an unapologetic manner. In a short 30-second clip from a Facebook Live video, Honey Boo Boo says that she will start talking like this, and keeps on repeating the word 'okay'.

She also says “We good on this side baby” while patting her head as if to relieve an itch. Honey Boo Boo says in the video:

"I'm so ghetto, I'm finna show y'all how f**king ghetto."

ben. @featurespice Y’all remembers honey boo boo? well this is her now, feel old yet? Y’all remembers honey boo boo? well this is her now, feel old yet? https://t.co/lkwCMETwLc

Fans were shocked to see Honey Boo Boo trying to imitate the ghetto language and rubbing her scalp.

Ghetto is a part of the black community, and fans slammed her on Twitter for trying to disregard the culture.

Fans slam Honey Boo Boo as she tries to mock the black community

Honey Boo Boo defended herself by stating in an Instagram story that she did not mean to offend anyone with her video and clarified that people often told her that her speech was like “ghetto.” She further added:

"People enjoy creating things that are false. Let's start by addressing how The Shade Room only played parts that everyone wanted to hear/see. They actually enjoy acting in certain ways just because they hold certain views."

The pageant queen then apologized for hurting anyone’s feelings but did not say anything about cultural appropriation. Speaking of the head itching, Alana said that she was just trying on new wigs and in no way was “being rude or disrespectful by the head taps.” She mentioned in a statement:

"I did this because people frequently comment on how "ghetto" my speech is. Which I feel in no way I do. I feel I am my own true self."

Fans were not satisfied with Alana's clarification and called her out for being racist.

SkoolBoi @Skool_boi Honey boo boo got a blaccent now… Honey boo boo got a blaccent now… https://t.co/mhNB4ZUP4U

bee🔪 @bee__ch honey boo boo using a blaccent was not on my bingo card for this year honey boo boo using a blaccent was not on my bingo card for this year

𝔞𝔪𝔬𝔢𝔟𝔞 𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔶𝔠𝔥𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔢 ♡ @chirpyamoxba @dejadenile that’s honey boo boo she changed her country accent to a blaccent and has a bf now apparently @dejadenile that’s honey boo boo she changed her country accent to a blaccent and has a bf now apparently

CassidyRenee @cassidyrenee31 Honey boo boo showed her true colors in this viral video! If you can make fun of what “ghetto” is to you in an impersonation, YOU’RE LOWKEY RACIST. Stop playin in our faces. These are the people that only act not racist to “fit in”! Honey boo boo showed her true colors in this viral video! If you can make fun of what “ghetto” is to you in an impersonation, YOU’RE LOWKEY RACIST. Stop playin in our faces. These are the people that only act not racist to “fit in”!

Flo$$y Sleeze 💙💙 @ThaGorillaGrip Honey boo boo in her racist era Honey boo boo in her racist era https://t.co/y1HpL26fpP

Spooky Luka 👻 @SpookyLuka

When all you post is transphobic and racist bs you can drop the facade, you don't have to keep pretending

We see you see boo @nypost Honey, you don't care about young people it's clear from everything you post you don't give a damnWhen all you post is transphobic and racist bs you can drop the facade, you don't have to keep pretendingWe see you see boo @maddotsu @nypost Honey, you don't care about young people it's clear from everything you post you don't give a damn When all you post is transphobic and racist bs you can drop the facade, you don't have to keep pretending We see you see boo 👀

Alana defended her boyfriend against police just days before the recent video

The incident comes days after Alana was seen defending her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, who was arrested in a car with an unregistered gun and drugs. She and her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Effird kept on shouting and cursing in a video in defense of Dralin. Honey Boo Boo claimed that the cops were “so f**king crooked.”

Talking about another police officer, she said:

"He talking about 'I'm sorry, I'm no longer a fan.' Baby, I don't care. I don't care. At the end of the f**king day I will still have the most watched TV show on We TV, so I don't give a f**k."

She mentioned that people take illegal substances on Tik Tok all the time, which is way worse than what her boyfriend did.

