What happened to Ashley Mead? Lifetime's show, Sleeping With a Killer, to revisit Colorado mom's murder case

Lifetime's true crime series Sleeping With a Killer follows people who have faced fatal ends at the hands of husbands, wives, former friends, and lovers. The upcoming episode deals with the case of Ashley Mead, who was murdered and her corpse dismembered by her ex-boyfriend.

The show is narrated by Katie Flamman, with new episodes releasing Mondays at 10 pm ET. All the stories in the show are taken from true events that happened to ordinary people. With two episodes in, the third episode of Sleeping With a Killer, which will be released on June 20, 2022, will attempt a deep dive into Ashley Mead's case.

Sleeping With a Killer Season 1, Episode 3: Who was Ashley Mead?

A 25-year-old pre-school teacher and mother to a 1-year-old daughter, Ashley Mead, was last seen on February 12, 2017. The Boulder, Colorado resident was reported missing two days after she did not show up for work. At the time, she was working on an internship to further her career and was living with her ex-boyfriend, who was also the father of her child.

After her co-workers alerted the authorities, they scanned her residence and found signs of disturbances. Phone identification, alongside an unlocked door and food in the microwave in the apartment indicated that something had happened there. The suspicion was further strengthened by the baseball bat present on the ground.

As it was later confirmed, Mead was murdered in her apartment and her corpse was dismembered. However, only her disemboweled torso could be recovered, which made forensic examination and finding a cause and reason for her death all the more tricky.

Her torso was found stuffed in a suitcase inside a dustbin at a gas station in Oklahoma. For four weeks, the authorities searched for the rest of her body but it yielded no results. When Ed Mead, Ashley's father, made one last attempt to get Densmore to reveal where he had buried her remains, the latter remained mum.

The upcoming episode of Sleeping With a Killer will further explore the details of this gruesome case.

Sleeping With a Killer: Who murdered Ashley Mead?

Adam Densmore, Ashley's ex-boyfriend, was the prime suspect and the eventual convict in her murder case. The two had been living together and co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter, Winter Mead, even after ending their strained relationship. A week before her death, Ashley had begun dating someone else and told Densmore about it.

Police had initially tracked down Densmore in Lousiana, where he was staying with his parents, and arrested him for child custody violation. While in custody, they traced his movements back to a gas station in Oklahoma where he could be seen dumping a suitcase from the back of a car, which was later confirmed to be Mead's.

In custody Densmore told the police that Ashley was alive when they had an argument and he left the apartment. He admitted that he told his ex-girlfriend that he hated her and wished that she would die and though he meant it, he later regretted his words.

Densmore had several previous charges to his name, which did not help his case. Moreover, as revealed by Ashley's friends, the victim had previously described him as an alcoholic and sent a text saying that she hated him on all levels.

Densmore testified that he was worried that Ashley would take their daughter away from him and also accused her of being the cause behind his alcoholism. However, the late victim's friends claimed that not only did he refuse to sign the birth certificate, he even introduced the child as "Ashley's daughter."

Adam Densmore's sentence ahead of Sleeping With a Killer's upcoming episode

The investigation provided the police with probable cause to charge Adam Densmore with domestic violence and first-degree murder. Apart from being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, he also received an additional sentence of 12 years for the dismemberment of a corpse.

Sleeping With a Killer Season 1, Episode 3 airs on Monday, June 20, 2022, only on Lifetime.

