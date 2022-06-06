What time will Sleeping with a Killer air on Lifetime? Release date plot and more details explored

Lifetime's latest venture into the world of true crime, Sleeping With a Killer, is set to air on the network on June 6, 2022. The series delves deep into several disturbing real-life cases involving people murdered by their partners and friends.

The true-crime series was released in the UK as Green Eyed Killers. Read further ahead to know the release time of Sleeping With a Killer on Lifetime, the premise and other important details pertaining to the show.

Sleeping With a Killer release time on Lifetime, plot and other details

Sleeping With a Killer premieres on Lifetime on June 6, 2022, at 10 pm ET. The series consists of 26 episodes and focuses on some of the most shocking cases involving people killed by their spouses, partners or friends. It takes a detailed look at the circumstances surrounding the tragic events, media coverage, various issues affecting the trial and investigation, and many more. The official description of the series as per Lifetime's press release from April 2022 reads:

''Sleeping with a Killer examines real-life cases where jealousy pushes individuals to do the unthinkable. The docuseries focuses on ordinary people who have tragic endings at the hands of husbands, wives, former friends, and lovers.''

The description further reads,

''The 26-episode UK series (formerly known as Green Eyed Killers) is a dramatic look at the events that led up to these life-changing moments and the setbacks that often occur in the cases until final justice can be served.''

Fans of true-crime drama can tune into the network to discover some of the most unsettling and complicated cases that provide an insight into the dark side of human nature. The series will examine the numerous facets of a case and provide a nuanced picture of all the cases.

Considering Lifetime's history with thrillers and crime dramas, viewers won't be disappointed with their latest venture into the true crime domain, a genre that's garnered massive popularity across the globe over the years.

The series is executive-produced by David Harvey, Dan Korn, and Di Carter, while Peninsula Television serve as producers. The series will be distributed by Orange Smarty for Lifetime.

Other crime shows releasing on Lifetime

Apart from Sleeping With a Killer, Lifetime will release a slew of other true crime shows, which include: #TextMeWhenYouGetHome, Phrogging: Hider in My House, and Meet Marry Murder.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome focuses on cases wherein women were kidnapped, assaulted or killed by people. The series makes an attempt to raise awareness about the issue of women's safety and the numerous challenges a woman faces when she's alone in public. The titular hashtag went viral back in 2021 following the tragic death of a woman named Sarah Everard in London.

Phrogging: Hider in My House examines several bizarre and creepy cases of strangers secretly living in people's homes. Each episode focuses on survivors who share some of their most traumatic stories.

Meet Marry Murder, on the other hand, is another interesting series that centers on several shocking real-life cases involving people killing their husbands or wives.

You can watch Sleeping With a Killer on Lifetime on June 6, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

