What happened to Aunt Stella on General Hospital? Character's fate explained

Vernee Watson, known for her roles in iconic shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, took on the character of Stella Henry on General Hospital in June 2017. As the character weaved her way into the storyline, portrayed by an actress with a rich history on television, here's an update about Aunt Stella's role and the actress behind it.

Stella faced personal challenges, including a stroke that led to memory loss, causing her to reevaluate her actions and seek amends. Her return to Port Charles involved supporting Sonny Corinthos during Mike's Alzheimer's struggle and advising TJ Ashford. However, her attempt to protect her family from her ex's return and subsequent actions unveiled a hidden truth about Curtis's father, Marshall Ashford.

Aunt Stella's journey on General Hospital

Aunt Stella's arrival brought a blend of drama and heart to General Hospital. Initially displeased with her nephew, Curtis Ashford's relationship with Jordan Ashford, she navigated through familial challenges and evolving dynamics. Stella's multifaceted character was revealed as she transitioned from disapproval to forming warm connections, especially with Mike Corbin (Max Gail).

Her involvement as a social worker at the hospital further deepened her role, engaging in various medical cases and pivotal moments in the characters' lives. Stella's journey unfolded with twists and turns, from her conflicted emotions about her ex, Marcus Godfrey, to her revelation about newfound family ties through ancestry DNA testing.

As Aunt Stella navigated through family secrets and complex relationships, her character became entwined with the unfolding drama. From officiating weddings to confronting Jordan about hidden truths, her role in TJ and Molly's struggles, coupled with the revelation about Curtis potentially being Trina's father, has made her a pivotal character.

What happened to her?

In September 2022, Jordan took responsibility for lost divorce paperwork, protecting Stella. Eventually, new paperwork was filed, finalizing Curtis and Jordan's divorce for Curtis to marry Portia. In December of the same year, Stella revealed to Marshall Ashford that Irene, her sister, confided in her about Marshall's schizophrenia and staged death.

Stella and Irene reluctantly kept the secret, believing Marshall would never return. In February 2023, Stella feigned illness to avoid officiating Curtis and Portia's wedding. Jordan confronted Stella about Curtis' possible paternity of Trina, but Stella protested it was too late to reveal the truth without causing harm.

On 23 March 2023, Marshall contacted Stella for Irene's papers, seeking his medical records to challenge his schizophrenia diagnosis. Despite facing criticism for keeping secrets, Stella remained a pillar of support and offering guidance and tough love when necessary.

Her involvement in family affairs, medical crises, and personal relationships showcased the depth of Aunt Stella's impact on ABC’s General Hospital narrative. Aunt Stella remains a part of General Hospital, appearing as the storyline permits.

About the actress

Vernee Watson-Johnson, born on 28 September 1949, is an American actress, author, and acting coach. She is best known for her role as Viola Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from 1990 to 1996, where she portrayed the mother of Will Smith's character.

In addition to her role on General Hospital, Vernee Watson had a recent guest appearance as Janice on Peacock's Fresh Prince reimagining, Bel-Air. Watson's portrayal of Aunt Stella on General Hospital earned her two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2019.

