What happened to Austin Broderson? Condition explored as bareback bronc rider suffers gruesome injuries in concerning accident video

A Canadian bareback bronc rider named Austin Broderson made headlines after he was severely injured on January 15 in Denver, Colorado. He was competing at the National Western Stock Show, when he slipped from the horse he was riding, and was later stomped by it, as reported by 9 News.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic videos and images that may be disturbing to some. Readers' discretion is advised.

Witnesses told 9 News that Austin Broderson’s hand was caught in the rigging and he kept on trying to free himself, before losing his senses. When the emergency medical team tended to him on the ground, he was reportedly bleeding heavily and was therefore rushed to the local hospital, Denver Health.

Broden suffered a few minor fractures and bruising. The 19-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, according to Fan Nation. Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral on Reddit, while his images from the hospital bed are also in circulation on the internet.

Austin Broderson spent a night in the ICU following the incident

On Monday, Austin Broderson, a teenager hailing from Turin, in Alberta, Canada was competing at the National Western Stock Show, in Denver, Colorado, USA. Broderson, who is a student at the Casper College in Wyoming and is also a member of its rodeo team, was seriously injured at the event.

According to Fan Nation, Austin Broderson was riding a horse named Jack Dupp, owned by Cervi Bros. string, and was the last one through the gate. However, as soon as the buzzer was heard indicating the commencement of the show, the bareback bronc rider was seen slipping.

As evident from a video of the incident on Reddit (posted by u/RodeoBoss66 on r/prorodeo account), the other riders were trying to help him gain control for a few seconds, but could not manage to do so in time, and Austin Broderson was soon on the ground, being dragged for another few seconds, before being stomped and ending up under the horse.

When the medical staff on the ground rushed to help him, he was still attached to the rigging, while the horse was trying to run around the arena. Eventually, Austin was sent to Denver Health while still unconscious and spent the night in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

However, a family friend told Fan Nation that even though his injuries were severe, he was miraculously recovering. He reportedly suffered a blood clot on his shoulder which has been stopped by putting a stint. Additionally, a minor fracture was detected on a vertebra, but it is expected to heal without undergoing surgery.

Broderson also suffered bruising on his spinal cord and a broken bone in his nose. As per the Reddit post, his hip is also injured and he is still unable to feel his arms. However, he is expected to make a full recovery with complete bed rest.

For those uninitiated, Broderson previously competed in the Novice division in Canada, followed by the Canadian Finals Rodeo Novice Bareback, and later decided to contest in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association this year onwards. He has also been featured on The Cowboy Channel in November during an event.

Being deemed one of the worst bareback riding accidents of the 21st century, the entire rodeo community is now praying for Austin’s speedy recovery.