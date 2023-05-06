Portillo’s launches new Rodeo Burger for a limited time

Portillo's, the fast-casual restaurant chain famed for its unrivaled Chicago-style street food menu for the last 60 years, is asking burger fans to saddle up. Starting May 1, 2023, the brand introduced a new menu item at locations around the country. They will offer a "Rodeo Burger," under this menu, just in time for summer.

According to the company's website, they wanted "to be sure" that their new burger was as good as they believed it to be. Thus, they had the Portillo's crew deliver the new burger to the residents of Bacon, Indiana, who are a community of bacon experts. The Bacon-ites loved the Rodeo Burger so much that they gave Portillo's an honorary key to their city of Bacon.

Along with the new menu, the company is also set to open up a few restaurants in the suburbs of Chicago, according to NBC Chicago.

CEO Michael Osanloo said in a statement that they were excited to "continue expanding" their chain to Illinois to bring their Chicago-style street food to more guests across Chicagoland.

A look at the price and ingredients of Portillo's Rodeo Burger

The new Rodeo Burger is priced at $8.59. It combines the brand's iconic one-third-pound charbroiled burger patty with thick, crispy bacon, onion rings, thinly sliced red onion, American cheese, and tangy BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun. These are the nutritional values added to the Rodeo Burger:

790 calories

338 calories from fat

43 grams of fat

17 grams of saturated fat

2195 milligrams of sodium

65 grams of carbs

18 grams of sugar

46 grams of protein

They are also offering a $11.59 Double Rodeo Burger. It has all of the same ingredients as the original but with one important difference: two one-third-pound all-beef patties instead of just one.

The Rodeo Burger can be ordered for dine-in, drive-thru or takeaway, as well as online ordering and delivery via the brand's app and online at Portillos.com. For a limited time, the new burger is available at all the brand's locations nationwide.

Garrett Kern, Portillo’s VP of Strategy and Culinary said in a release:

“Who doesn’t love bacon? We already had good bacon, but now it’s even better. We’ve also got one of the best burgers out there. Top it with our own barbecue sauce, our amazing onion rings and this delicious new bacon. Our team members already love it and can’t wait for both our loyal fans and new guests to rush in and try it.”

As mentioned earlier, the new burger arrives as the brand seeks to grow in the Chicago area, introducing yet another fresh concept. The brand will shortly launch three new locations in the Chicago area, including its second pick-up-only location. According to the chain's press release, all three locations will be in Chicago's suburbs, with a new site in Rosemont eliminating dine-in for guests.

About Portillo

Portillo's opened its first pick-up-only restaurant in Joliet, Illinois, in February 2022. The storied Chicago restaurant franchise has dozens of outlets throughout the Midwest, Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas and is known for its hot dogs, hamburgers, burgers, salads, and desserts.

The brand also intends to open facilities in Algonquin and Cicero. Both of these will have dining areas that are 7,800 square feet in size. They can accommodate more than 200 customers, in addition to Rosemont. Diners will have a unique opportunity when all three sites open later this year.

Poll : 0 votes