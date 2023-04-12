Chuck E. Cheese x LankyBox Kitchen Bundle: items, price, availability, and all you need to know

Owing to a partnership between Chuck E. Cheese and the delivery-only food brand LankyBox, amusement centers across the US will be introduced to the new LankyBox Kitchen Bundle. The package, which has a starting price of $15.99, is now offered at Chuck E. Cheese Fun Parks around the country and will be available as long as the stocks last.

It comes in the company's recognizable packaging and includes pictures of Foxy, Boxy, Rocky, Sticky, Canny, Ghosty, Thicc Shark, Milky, and LankyBot.

For those who are unaware, the brand and Virtual Dining Concepts created a virtual restaurant known as LankyBox Kitchen. It serves a wide variety of kid-friendly foods based on the company's well-known characters.

LankyBox Kitchen Bundle was introduced after a collaboration between Chuck E. Cheese and Lankybox

The LankyBox Kitchen Bundle will come with 100 E-tickets, a QR code for special incentives, and a LankyBox trade card. The trading cards have 20 distinct eye-catching and vivid patterns that range from common to rare to extremely rare.

The LankyBox Kitchen Bundle gives customers the option of the brand's multicolored 'Foxy Churros' and either classic buffalo wings or pizza mac & cheese. Foxy Churros are loved by consumers as they are coated with cotton candy, sour apple, and blue raspberry sugar.

The partnership between the brand and LankyBox Kitchen, the newest delivery-only restaurant brand, is one they are eager to bring to life.

The collaboration was a logical choice given that LankyBox is one of the most well-known YouTube entertainment brands worldwide. Meanwhile, Chuck E. Cheese is the largest family entertainment center and restaurant brand in America, whose parent company is CEC Entertainment.

The parent company's President and CEO, David McKillips, said in a press statement that they are thrilled to partner with LankyBox and bring their characters to life with the new kitchen bundle. He added that the brand is constantly looking for new ways to "deliver great food and entertainment experiences" to its consumers.

McKillips added that the LankyBox Kitchen Bundle is an "exciting addition" to the brand's deals menu and the team is eager to see its customers enjoy everything about it. He continued:

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the best family entertainment experience possible.”

In November 2022, the brand and Virtual Dining Concepts started working together to establish LankyBox Kitchen. It is a delivery-only menu of delicious, kid-friendly foods inspired by LankyBox characters.

The menu was created with families in mind and offers personalized packaging with Foxy and Boxy from LankyBox. Each order gives fans a fun box filled with unique LankyBox content that can be accessed by scanning a unique QR code that points to a hidden LankyBox video.

The LankyBox Kitchen Bundle is currently for sale at Chuck E. Cheese amusement parks all throughout the country.

The entertainment center and restaurant brand has more than 400 locations in the US

Nolan Bushnell, the co-founder of Atari, established the first Chuck E. Cheese in 1977. Before getting its current name, the chain was known as Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Time Theater, and Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza.

With headquarters in Irving, Texas, each site offers pizza and other food items in addition to arcade games, amusement rides, and musical performances. Previous mainstays included ball pits, crawl tubes, and animatronic performances.

The brand has more than 434 locations across the US in 373 cities across 48 states.

