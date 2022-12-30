YouTuber creates Roblox Rewind 2022 with tons of Easter Eggs - KreekCraft, Secret Games, and more

2022 is about to end and what a fantastic year it was for the Roblox community. So many new games were launched, many YouTubers emerged, there were some cool concerts, and so much fun was had. Alas, all of this flew by so fast.

Similar to YouTube Rewind, there is a Roblox Rewind YouTube video every year. The user @apackofSmarties, releases some absolutely incredible content. As 2022 comes to an end, he has launched another iteration so that everyone can look back and remember the great a time the online platform had in 2022.

This article covers some of the best moments captured in the YouTube video, including RB Battles, RDC 2022, best YouTubers, and much more. Readers can have a brief knowledge and cherish some sweet memories created while gaming on the platform in this amazing year.

Roblox Rewind 2022: Relive the year

Most played games of the year

A number of games were played in 2022. However, some of them were so interesting that they made gamers come back for more and were played repeatedly. Viewers can check out the games here and try to recognize them in the video:

Doors: As the video begins, there are clips of the popular game Doors. It is an adventure experience created by LSPLASH in 2021. The title has gained over 1.4 billion visits so far and was played a great number of times during the year.

Evade: Another game that can be seen in the video is Evade, which was created by the Hexagon Development Community in 2022. The title garnered over 1.3 billion visits within months of its arrival. Players loved the experience it provides and they had a lot of fun while playing this masterpiece.

Murder mystery 2: The popular game Murder Mystery 2 was also visible in the video. Nikilis, the creator, never fails to amaze their fans. The horror experience from 2014 has garnered over 9.3 billion visits.

There were a lot of other games shown in the video as well, like Welcome to Bloxburg, Work at Pizza Place, Arsenal, Panik, and a few more.

Most viewed YouTubers during the year

Many gamers screen-record their gameplay and share their gaming styles with the world via YouTube. Fans support them and learn new techniques to clear certain levels, get a particular accessory, etc.

With lots of people watching their videos, they gain gamers’ trust and garner a great number of views. This helps them establish their identity in the gaming world and compete to perform better every time.

With that said, here are the top 10 most-viewed Roblox YouTubers of 2022, shown in the video:

10) The Crystalline Gamerz (466.5 million views)

9) BETO GAMER (486.8 million views)

8) KreekCraft (587.1 million views)

7) InquisitorMaster (602.0 million views)

6) Furious Jumper (819.0 million views)

5) Julia MineGirl (877.3 million views)

4) Lyna (1.031 billion views)

3) Flamingo (1.816 billion views)

2) ItsFunneh (1.912 billion views)

1) LankyBox (12.51 billion views)

RB Battles

In Roblox, RB Battles is an event that consists of several multiplayer mini-games. Every season, 16 well-known YouTubers are chosen to compete in the competition. Each team aims to win mini-games in order to accumulate points and rewards and the roster with the most points at the end of the game wins.

It is an ongoing event and the winners are yet to be announced. Some of the games involved in the battles include Sonic Speed Simulator, Adopt Me!, Jailbreak, Piggy, Arsenal, Tower of Hell, Funky Friday, etc.

There are several prizes as well like Battle Beam, RB Battles Soda Cup, Sabrina’s Cyber Shredder, RB Crystal Ball, etc. It is a popular event shown in the video by the YouTuber. Viewers can check out the winner of the battle on December 30, 2022.

Roblox Developers Conference 2022

The Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) is an exclusive, hybrid (in-person and online) event that gathers the most talented creators from across the world so they can network, educate themselves, and share ideas.

Users hear directly from Dave Baszucki, the founder and CEO of Roblox, and Roblox product specialists. Additionally, there are a lot of opportunities for networking, in-depth breakout sessions, and product demonstrations, all of which are intended to support individual success and highlight the future of Roblox.

The annual Roblox Developers Conference 2022, was held at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco, California, on September 9 to September 10, 2022. This was the first in-person RDC event since 2019.

The video also showed a glimpse of the conference at the beginning, and a flashback of many memorable events and moments that will be recalled in the future.

Poll : 0 votes