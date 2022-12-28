How many people played Roblox in 2022? Player count, regions, and more

Roblox is one of the most popular online gaming platforms in the world right now. It has been around since 2006 and has grown exponentially in popularity over the years. In 2021, the platform had over 164 million monthly active users, with the number of visitors constantly increasing.

The platform allows gamers to construct their own virtual world as well as play a broad range of user-created games. Developers David Baszucki and Eric Cassel developed this masterpiece in 2004 and launched it in 2006. It got off to a shaky start, but it eventually blossomed into one of the most popular global online gaming platforms.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the game has witnessed further expansion. With more than 220 million active monthly users, the platform reached its all-time peak in August 2021. The game is largely popular among the younger generation.

Areas and the number of Roblox players in 2022

As per Statista's prediction, Roblox will have over 200 million active monthly users by the end of 2022 and will have established more than three billion accounts. It is expected to become one of the most commonly utilized gaming platforms globally. The gaming space is even outpacing Fortnite and Minecraft in popularity.

Roblox is particularly popular in North America and Europe. In 2022, North America accounted for around 40% of total monthly active users, while Europe accounted for around 25%. Other regions, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, also have a significant number of Roblox players.

Roblox is particularly popular among children and teenagers. In 2022, around 70% of total monthly active users were aged between 9 and 17 years old.

Some adults also enjoy playing in this metaverse. About 30% of the platform's total monthly active users in 2022 were 18 years of age or older. As a result, it has become one of the most well-liked gaming platforms for adults.

The platform had 54.1 million daily active users as of the first quarter of 2022. The total number of DAUs in 2021 was close to 19.1 million. Compared to Quarter 4 of 2020, the user rate has already increased by 170.80 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Most popular Roblox games, revenue, and more

As of December 2022, there are over 50 million games available on the platform. With more than 27.39 billion total visits as of this year, Adopt Me! is the most-played game, followed by The Tower of Hell, which has received a total of 16.69 billion visits. The event attracted 1.6 million participants, breaking the previous record.

On the platform, 9.5 million developers generated roughly $328 million in revenue. With 51% male users and 44% female users, it has an even demographic split.

Google Play users downloaded the game the most on their smartphones as of February 2022, with 500,000,000+ million downloads. There have been 2,76,93,306 reviews on Google Play, compared to 6.3 million on iOS.

Overall, it is projected that there will be over 200 million monthly active users on the gaming platform by 2022. This theory makes Roblox one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world, with an enormous number of players from all over the world across all age groups.

Overview of how Roblox has evolved across different operating systems

On September 1, 2006, the PC version of the game was released. Starting December 12, 2012, iOS users could download it. On July 16, 2014, it was added to the Android market. On November 20, 2015, the game was made available for Xbox One.

Around 72% of the platform's activity is on mobile devices. The PC platform has a sizeable portion as well, making up 25%. Three percent of all users access the site via console.

