RB Battles Season 3 Battle Back round in Roblox Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay: Round details and more  

RB Battles Season 3 tournament's Battle Back round featured four YouTubers locking horns with each other in Roblox Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay. Leah Ashe, Jayingee, Ominous Nebula, and PinkLeaf were the contestants.

These individuals found themselves in the Wildcard round after losing their respective matchups in the Semifinals. The victor of the Battle Back stage would qualify for the Grand Finals of RB Battles Season 3 Championship.

Russo, one of the hosts, did not host this Wildcard round. However, he is scheduled to participate in the Finals event. Hence, the TeraBrite duo replaced him during the Battle Back match, which didn't see any guest commentators. This is what happened in this round.

How did PinkLeaf defeat Leah Ashe, Jayingee, and Ominous Nebula in Roblox RB Battles Season 3?

The YouTubers were instructed to climb Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay's Mount Everest in an Obby-based gameplay. To triumph, they had to either reach the top of the mountain or trek the furthest in under 30 minutes. Individuals who are eliminated while climbing the mountain must restart from the beginning, losing all progress.

The YouTubers filled up their virtual oxygen tanks and water bottles in the camp zone, and then, the round began. The contestants huddled up together and started to climb the snowy mountain. Everyone had good momentum, and no one got eliminated until much later.

PinkLeaf climbing the mountain while his opponents go to the camp zone (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

They were finally near Camp Zone 1; however, PinkLeaf did not go there to replenish his supplies. Instead, he continued to run up the mountain while others gathered their provisions and then resumed the journey to the top.

PinkLeaf got a massive lead and was at 1557m altitude within a few minutes as he'd skipped the Camp Zone. Leah Ashe wasted some time because she couldn't jump over a large rock. Jayingee had been following Nebula for a while, but they had lost contact due to the inclement weather.

Things began to deteriorate as the contestants struggled to find the correct path to the top. PinkLeaf's progress, however, was unaffected as he continued his journey. He even refilled his supplies in Camp Zone 3 and received a small boost as a result. He quickly reached 5,000 feet with 15 minutes to spare.

At this point, Ominous and Jayingee were at 2,000 feet, while Leah Ashe closely followed. PinkLeaf arrived at the mountain's steep trail portion with 10 minutes left. He demonstrated his parkour prowess by easily navigating the difficult section, further cementing his massive lead.

Jayingee got eliminated after missing the jump (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

The other contestants had just reached the third Camp Zone while PinkLeaf was way ahead of them. He was clearly going to win the round, as his opponents were far behind and had only five more minutes to reach the top.

To make matters worse, Jayingee got stuck on the wrong side of the ladder and was eliminated. He lost all of his progress and respawned in the Camp Zone of the spawn point.

The winning moment of PinkLeaf (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

PinkLeaf casually crossed the dangerous bridge and reached the top of the mountain subsequently, winning the round. He advanced to the Grand Finals of Roblox RB Battles Season 3 tournament.

