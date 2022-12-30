Roblox Sauce Simulator codes (January 2023)

Roblox Sauce Simulator belongs to the clicking genre of games. However, its creators have added a fun twist by making it a sauce-drinking game. With every click, players drink sauces and accumulate sips. Sips can be spent on firey sauces /foods, which enable players to breathe fire upon others.

The objective of Roblox Sauce Simulator is to collect gems by burning other players. These gems can be used to unlock amazing pets that increase one's sip count by acting as a multiplier.

Roblox Sauce Simulator offers its players many codes that can be redeemed for extra coins and gems. Since the sips gained in the early stages of the game are minuscule, players can use the extra currency to get better sauces and pets.

All active codes in Roblox Sauce Simulator

You can redeem the active codes listed below to get free coins and gems in the game:

SORRYFORBUGS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 million Coins and 750,000 Gems

UPDATE7 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1.2 million Coins and 1 million Gems

RELEASE - - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2x Coins

All inactive codes in Roblox Sauce Simulator

You should not try to redeem any of the following codes as they have expired:

!LIKES75k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

100k! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Coins and Gems

10k! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a free reward

50k! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a free reward

ANN7E - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

CALC - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

CASH_123 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

DUNGEON - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Coins and Gems

HANGING3 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

HEL3NA - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

ILOVESAUCE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

K3NNi - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

MOB_PVP - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

SEASONING - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

SEASONs!! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

SUADRINK - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

SUPAHOT - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 500 Coins

XMAS21 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Coins and Gems

How to redeem codes in Roblox Sauce Simulator

If you do not know how to start the redemption process for the codes offered by Roblox Sauce Simulator, you can follow these easy steps:

Start Roblox Sauce Simulator as usual. Click on the icon with the Twitter bird image. Usually, the icon is blue in color. However, in this game, it is red. A window will pop up on the screen. Enter a code in the text box. Ensure that it is active and hasn't expired. Click on the redeem button.

Sometimes, even when a Roblox code is active and unused, it may not go through. This happens due to a temporary issue that can be fixed by changing servers and trying again. To change the server, you must simply restart the game.

