Roblox Sauce Simulator codes (January 2023)

Roblox Sauce Simulator belongs to the clicking genre of games. However, its creators have added a fun twist by making it a sauce-drinking game. With every click, players drink sauces and accumulate sips. Sips can be spent on firey sauces /foods, which enable players to breathe fire upon others.
The objective of Roblox Sauce Simulator is to collect gems by burning other players. These gems can be used to unlock amazing pets that increase one's sip count by acting as a multiplier.
Roblox Sauce Simulator offers its players many codes that can be redeemed for extra coins and gems. Since the sips gained in the early stages of the game are minuscule, players can use the extra currency to get better sauces and pets.
All active codes in Roblox Sauce Simulator
You can redeem the active codes listed below to get free coins and gems in the game:
- SORRYFORBUGS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 million Coins and 750,000 Gems
- UPDATE7 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1.2 million Coins and 1 million Gems
- RELEASE - - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2x Coins
All inactive codes in Roblox Sauce Simulator
You should not try to redeem any of the following codes as they have expired:
- !LIKES75k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- 100k! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Coins and Gems
- 10k! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a free reward
- 50k! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a free reward
- ANN7E - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- CALC - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- CASH_123 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- DUNGEON - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Coins and Gems
- HANGING3 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- HEL3NA - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- ILOVESAUCE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- K3NNi - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- MOB_PVP - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- SEASONING - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- SEASONs!! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- SUADRINK - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards
- SUPAHOT - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 500 Coins
- XMAS21 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive Coins and Gems
How to redeem codes in Roblox Sauce Simulator
If you do not know how to start the redemption process for the codes offered by Roblox Sauce Simulator, you can follow these easy steps:
- Start Roblox Sauce Simulator as usual.
- Click on the icon with the Twitter bird image. Usually, the icon is blue in color. However, in this game, it is red.
- A window will pop up on the screen.
- Enter a code in the text box. Ensure that it is active and hasn't expired.
- Click on the redeem button.
Sometimes, even when a Roblox code is active and unused, it may not go through. This happens due to a temporary issue that can be fixed by changing servers and trying again. To change the server, you must simply restart the game.