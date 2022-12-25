How to earn Roblox RB Battles Badges? (Arsenal and Build A Boat For Treasure)

Robloxians can earn RB Battles Season 3 special event badges to get their hands on the exclusive Winner's Wings 2.0 inside the Event Badges Hall on the RB Battles map.

These badges are earned by completing various challenges in the titles featured in the RB Battles Season 3 Championship tournament. Additionally, players must complete the challenges on special RB Battles integrated custom maps.

TanqR, the Season 2 winner, ousted Bandites from the competition at Arsenal. Denis, on the other hand, eliminated Jayingee from the semi-finals round by beating him in Build A Boat For Treasure.

To obtain special event badges, gamers must complete the same set of challenges as the YouTubers featured in the Season 3 tournament. Interested readers can learn more by scrolling down.

How to get the Arsenal Badge in Roblox Arsenal?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to obtain the badge within a few minutes:

Launch the Roblox game and stay on the main menu

Now select the small blue colored button titled "EVENT" located on the bottom left-hand side of the screen

A new interface titled "Extra Gamemodes" will appear

Select the "Arsenal Challenge" to enter the custom RB Battles map

Now complete the challenge under 90 seconds to earn the Arsenal Badge

You must eliminate all enemies on the custom map within 90 seconds to ace the challenge. Shooting civilians (NPCs with green shirts) will cause the timer to escalate; hence, avoid shooting them. Before beginning the event challenge, you can also sharpen your shooting skills on other maps.

How to get the Build A Boat For Treasure Badge in Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure?

Follow the steps mentioned below to obtain the event badge within no time:

Launch the Roblox game

Once inside the server, press "RB BATTLES PvP" located on the right hand side of the screen

Two new UIs will appear, read the instructions and hit the green "Okay" button

Now a new interface will pop up hit the "Host" button to open the rules of the challenge

Set your desired Build Time, Sail Time, and Block Limit

Once ready, start the challenge on any server

Build a boat and reach the end of the map or get further than your opponent to earn the badge

You must craft a powerful vessel to get past the traps and defend yourself from opposing attacks. If you're playing on a public server, you'll need weapons and a sturdy boat. Build a boat made of brick blocks as well, as they have a high defensive stature.

Miniguns can also be used to destroy floating obstacles when sailing. Ensure your boat has at least one harpoon gun that may be used to catch up with enemy boats with a lead. If you want to reach the end of the map, make a small watercraft as it will travel faster.

For an easier way, invite your friend to a private server and ask them to jump out of their boat as their round will end. You can now get the badge after going through their eliminated spot.

