5 best heist and robbery locations in Roblox Jailbreak

Roblox Jailbreak is one of the most popular games on the platform. It was released in June 2017 by Badimo and currently has more than six million visitors. There is no age group specification mentioned in Roblox Jailbreak and players of all ages and interests can take part in it.

In Roblox Jailbreak, players can interact with one another while taking on the role of criminals, cops or civilians. Thrilling adventures can be found with any of these roles but criminals are the bread and butter of Jailbreak. The ultimate goal of this game is busting out of jail, wreaking havoc, and enjoying the rewards.

One of the most important goals is the use of cash. Ranging from buying new vehicles and weapons to paying rent or bribing cops, there are plenty of uses of money. While there are plenty of tasks that players can perform to get cash, getting a little bonus will always feel nice.

Robberies and heists are two of the main methods of earning cash in Roblox Jailbreak as a criminal or police. Each heist varies in both levels of difficulties and amounts of money that can be obtained. Some heists can also be carried out by cops under the guise of "protection from robbery," such as the Passenger Train, Bank Truck, and the Cargo Ship.

The first added heist was the Bank. As of April 2022, the latest addition is the Casino. The three main types available are mini heists, heists, and moving heists.

Bank, Power plant, and 3 more locations to make use of in Roblox Jailbreak

1) Bank

Nothing can beat a proper old fashioned bank robbery. The Bank in Roblox Jailbreak is one of the best locations to steal precious rewards. If gamers are looking for a showdown against the police, along with great roleplay scenarios and plenty of awesome rewards, this is indubitably the best spot to go to.

In the Bank, players need to walk across a series of obstacles to reach the main vault. Criminals need to keep an eye out for the police and prevent them from entering the vault to avoid getting busted. In total, there are eight floors below the bank that need to be tackled.

2) Jewelry Store

The Jewelry Store is a very valuable location to rob in Roblox Jailbreak. This is the most challenging place to pull off a heist but the rewards are worth the effort.

This location is a tall, dark-blue building that can be found in the Rising City near the Rising City Criminal Base. It has a mix of blue and red carpets for flooring, depending on the floor variants. It consists of six floors filled with precious jewelry and deadly obstacles.

3) Museum

In Roblox Jailbreak, Museum heists have been a part of popular culture for a long time. It is one of the easiest robberies in this game, with a decent score going along with it. Surprisingly, this may be the most rewarding heist in the game as it has a lot of different items to swipe.

The Museum is a two-story brick building that is located next to the Radio Tower on the top of a hill. It houses a wide variety of artifacts, from dinosaur bones, decorative planets, Egyptian artifacts, to art pieces, all of which can be robbed.

The Museum has two vehicle spawn locations. The Boxer is situated on the left side of the building whereas the Badger is located on the right side of the parking lot. If the player's vehicle is seized during the heist, one of these from the spawn points can be used to make an escape.

4) Power Plant

The Power Plant used to be just a regular building. Then Roblox Jailbreak developers added a heist element to it. Now, players must steal green uranium after hacking into an electricity box in order to gain access to the building. They have to dodge lasers and solve puzzles, which makes this an intricate robbery.

To get inside the Power Plant, criminals can head for the entrance and locate a damaged electricity box. A logic puzzle will appear on the screen that needs to be solved in order to gain entry.

To solve the puzzle, they must drag the colors together in a way that no color cuts off each other's trail. They pop-up in a random order each time players try to get inside the Power Plant, therefore some can be more challenging than others.

5) Cargo Train

The Cargo Train is an extremely fun location for robbing in Roblox Jailbreak. It is akin to a moving bank and thus executing a heist in it can be difficult. Players have to jump on the red boxcar, blow up the vault, and then wait until the money is retrieved. With the train in motion, planning an escape route can become even more difficult.

The Cargo Train spawns at regular intervals. When it appears, players need to find a red boxcar and open the top door, breach the vault, and stand inside to collect the money.

They can also climb on the roof of the tunnel where the Cargo Train first comes out of and jump on top of it. To do this, criminals can climb the nearby mountain and stand on top of the tunnel and wait for its arrival.

