TanqR vs PinkLeaf playing Roblox Jailbreak in RB Battles Season 3 Championship: Round details and more 

The last semi-final matchup of the Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship saw TanqR locking horns with PinkLeaf. The former got to the semi-finals by defeating Bandites in Arsenal, while the latter eliminated Jackeryz in Tower of Hell.

The content creators battled it out in Jailbreak. They competed in five rounds.

In the first round, TanqR and PinkLeaf had 10 minutes to collect the maximum amount of bounty on the map. In the second and third rounds, the YouTubers raced each other on a customized RB Battles integrated map. In the final two rounds, they went up against each other on a custom RB Battles obby course map.

Russo didn't host the matchup. Instead, MiniToon joined the regular hosts as a guest commentator.

How did TanqR defeat PinkLeaf in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship?

Round 1: TanqR and PinkLeaf received a point each, as it was a tie

In the first round, TanqR and PinkLeaf were tasked with looting the most amount of bounty on the map within 10 minutes.

When the game began, both contestants sprinted out of the penitentiary. TanqR took the lead after stunning PinkLeaf with a taser and got off to a solid start. He immediately entered the prison's underground sewage system and fled with a car.

PinkLeaf eventually escaped from the prison and decided to head to the chemical plant to steal uranium.

TanqR lost all his bounty after getting eliminated (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

TanqR was then seen robbing a jewelry store. However, he was eliminated after falling for one of the laser traps.

During this time, PinkLeaf collected uranium and was on his way to sell it. After selling the uranium to a dealer, he earned $2000.

TanqR, on the other hand, looted a small donut shop and got $750.

TanqR and PinkLeaf breaking into the museum (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

The YouTubers then decided to band together and plunder a museum, as two people were required to break into the premises.

The opponents broke into the museum and stole several valuables. They also managed to tie their bounties to $2,250 within 10 minutes, thereby earning them a point apiece.

Rounds 2 and 3: TanqR defeated PinkLeaf

In this round, the participants had to follow the flags on a racing track and get to the finish line as quickly as possible. They also had to record their best time.

TanqR dominated the round with his driving skills, clocking in at a minute and nine seconds. He was spotted drifting and making clutch plays to maintain his momentum during the race.

TanqR after winning the round (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

The same thing happened in the third round, as the Season 2 winner dominated the race with his impeccable racing skills. He outplayed his opponent several times, with his best time being one minute and 10 seconds.

TanqR received two points at the end of these rounds.

Rounds 4 and 5: TanqR defeated PinkLeaf

PinkLeaf is well-known for his skills in Roblox's obby titles. In the fourth and fifth rounds, the participants had to face off in an obby course on a custom RB Battles map.

Both content creators had a good start. However, TanqR stunned PinkLeaf with a taser in the laser sector before hopping through the traps. Unfortunately for him, he had to restart the zone due to a bad jump that saw him get eliminated.

TanqR got past the laser round, while PinkLeaf struggled (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

PinkLeaf, on the other hand, parkoured through the following section and entered the green room (final sector). He completed the round in a matter of seconds and collected two points, giving him the same score as TanqR.

However, the final round ended in tragedy for PinkLeaf, as he couldn't get beyond the laser section. He was continuously eliminated by traps and lost the matchup.

TanqR finished the round as the winner and advanced to the Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship finals.

