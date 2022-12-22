How to watch Mariah Carey concert live in Roblox

During the Christmas season, the Roblox metaverse provides its community with unique events, concerts, and rewards. Mariah Carey, the global American popstar, has collaborated with Roblox Livetopia to present a virtual concert dubbed Mariah Carey's Winter Wonderland.

Mariah Carey @MariahCarey Look out for Roc & Roe’s special appearance, get my exclusive gamepass, sing along, and GET FESTIVE! So excited to make my Roblox DEBUT at my Winter Wonderland on Livetopia, TONIGHT at 7pm EST!Look out for Roc & Roe’s special appearance, get my exclusive gamepass, sing along, and GET FESTIVE! So excited to make my Roblox DEBUT at my Winter Wonderland on Livetopia, TONIGHT at 7pm EST! 🎄❄️ Look out for Roc & Roe’s special appearance, get my exclusive gamepass, sing along, and GET FESTIVE! 🎄🎅❤️ https://t.co/ZN9VlVjdoI

On the virtual stage, the popstar will perform a myriad of her hit songs. Fans and gamers can have a spectacular experience by seeing the American singer perform live in the metaverse.

Mariah Carey's Winter Wonderland concert is an unique in-game event for Livetopia players. They can participate in a Christmas-themed scavenger hunt designed by the singer's twins to obtain limited-edition items.

Mariah Carey was pleased with the new collaboration with the Roblox metaverse, as she stated:

"My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn't be more excited to be creating this festive metaverse experience for everyone!"

How to watch Mariah Carey Winter Wonderland live in Roblox

Follow the simple steps outlined below to attend Mariah Carey's Winter Wonderland concert:

Launch Roblox Livetopia and connect to the server. You will spawn in front of the virtual stage. In the middle of the stage, a timer can be seen. When the timer reaches zero, a new UI titled Mariah Carey's Winter Wonderland will appear. Hit the gold-themed Join Now button to attend the concert. It will take a few seconds for the map to load, but once it does, you will be transported to the live performance.

The show began on December 21, 2022. Fans who were unable to attend the event need not be concerned as the event will be performed until December 24. On the above-mentioned dates, the performance will begin at 7 p.m. ET (12 a.m. GMT). The singer will close the show with her Christmas classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Mariah Carey's Winter Pass

Gamers can spend 699 Robux to purchase Mariah Carey's Winter Pass. It will unlock the following in-game items:

Exclusive golden-colored luxury mansion

Mariah Carey's Tiara and Dress used in her virtual performance

Golden limo and sleigh featured in the concert experience

Snowmobile

Magic wand

Mariah Carey's autographed music record

The pass won't be available for purchase after a few days, hence collectors are advised to buy it before it's too late. Furthermore, players can complete the scavenger hunt to receive MC Beanie hat for their Roblox avatars.

What will happen in Mariah Carey's Winter Wonderland?

Mariah Carey's limo will transport her to the golden stage. Players may explore the area and even climb up on stage.

They can also collect treasure boxes that spawn on the concert maps to earn in-game accessories as rewards. When the tracks end, the limo will return again to pick up the singer. Players can enter the vehicle, but they will be left on the concert stage as the limo departs.

They will then be teleported to the second concert stage, which will have special ambient effects. Fans can float around the map by entering the flying bubbles on the map. When the tracks finish, gamers will be transported next to a flying sleigh.

Mariah Carey will be in the sleigh's front seat, with her twin children in the back. Players must fly around the sleigh to follow the singer. They will arrive at a new snow-themed stage, where the artist will play the final song before concluding the event. Once the concert ends, fans will be teleported back to the Roblox Livetopia map.

