Can you get free Microsoft Rewards in Roblox as of December 2022?

Roblox fans clearly know the value of Robux (virtual currency), as a higher amount of the currency allows them to have more fun in the metaverse. Instead of spending money on Robux, interested readers can get them for free.

To the community's surprise, Microsoft announced a partnership with Roblox on August 4, 2022. Any new collaboration brings in free rewards and benefits. Users can obtain Robux gift cards by registering on Microsoft's website.

Furthermore, they can take part in a range of challenges in Microsoft Rewards to obtain free Robux. Interested readers who want to learn more can do so by scrolling down to obtain virtual codes that provide free Robux.

How to add Robux to your Roblox accounts without spending a dime

All you have to do is follow the simple steps featured below to add free Robux to your account.

How to get 100 Robux with Microsoft Rewards

Click on the 'JOIN NOW' button (Image via Sportskeeda)

Go to the Microsoft Rewards page and click on the black "JOIN NOW" button

You will be taken to the login page.

Now, either sign up for a new account or login with an existing one.

To obtain the 100 Robux digital code, you must now earn 1500 Microsoft Points.

It's fairly simple to obtain the 1500 points because all you have to do is use Bing for 5 days.

Points can also be earned by completing the challenges listed in the 'Activities' section.

Players must use Bing after logging into their Microsoft account. This way, you can easily claim Microsoft Points. You can also set daily tasks and goals to keep track of your progress.

Furthermore, you can use Bing on your mobile device, but you will first have to sync your Microsoft account. By completing daily tasks, a large number of Microsoft Points can be acquired.

Once you get 1500 points, head to the "Redeem" section and claim the digital code. With more Microsoft Points, you can claim even more Robux for free.

Besides the free Robux, there are many other rewards available with this option. You can claim gift cards, Overwatch Coins for Overwatch 2, RP for League of Legends, and more.

How to redeem a digital code in Roblox

Interested readers can follow the steps given below to redeem codes in-game:

Open Roblox and login with your account

Click the side bar option and select the "Gift Card" option

A new page will appear, where you can click on "Redeem Card" located on the top right hand side of the screen

Copy your digital code and paste it in the empty text box under "Code"

Click on the "Redeem" button to claim free Robux instantly

Players must be mindful of typos and spelling mistakes if they input the code manually. To avoid typographical errors, you can simply copy and paste the code.

