Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes (December 2022): Free coins, skins, and more 

Roblox players can play as their favorite Marvel characters in Roblox Heroes Multiverse. They can write their own sagas set in an open world that boasts many people playing as notable heroes and villains.

To establish supremacy and become the best on the server, one must consistently defeat other strong players in Roblox Heroes Multiverse. The PvP feature is one of the main reasons why the game is critically acclaimed.

New players may struggle at first when they do not have access to powerful heroes/villains and in-game resources. If you are one of them, you will benefit from redeeming the codes provided below to get free skins and coins.

Active codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse

Newbies can get off to a strong start in the game with the help of the following codes:

A!B2JCANTSTOPOWHEYFREN! – Free Y2K Raven Skin (NEW)

– Free Y2K Raven Skin (NEW) RISEANDSHINE – 200,000 Coins

– 200,000 Coins KAMSWASHERE – 200,000 Coins

– 200,000 Coins HEALING – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins YOUARECOOL – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins AYO – 75,000 Coins

– 75,000 Coins OOGAA – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins THANKSFIVE – 100,000 Coins

The old codes will expire soon, hence players are advised to redeem those codes before activating the new Raven skin code in Roblox Heroes Multiverse.

Skins gained through codes are quite valuable since the demand for them surges in the community market over time, which leads to higher worth. Moreover, players can also customize their characters' wardrobes with unique skins and establish their own fashion aesthetic.

Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse

There are several expired Roblox codes, the only silver lining being that new codes are published for the community on a regular basis. Additionally, gamers can expect fresh promo codes during special in-game events and patch updates.

24HRS – Free Coins

– Free Coins XMEN – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins FOUR – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins SPOOK – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins 3MIL – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards RIVENWANTSMUSAOMG2 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Shematics – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins REKT – Free Coins or Rewards

– Free Coins or Rewards KAMSANDTHEZISAYHI – Free Coins or Rewards

– Free Coins or Rewards PEEKABOO2 – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins THANKYOUSIR – Free Coins

– Free Coins KAMSIFIED_2 – 75,000 COINS

– 75,000 COINS WONKWINK – 100,000 COINS

– 100,000 COINS KAMSIFIED – 75,000 COINS

– 75,000 COINS WITCHSKIN – Free Skin

– Free Skin NOTOHATERS – 50,000 Coins

– 50,000 Coins BACKERINO – 50,000 Coins

– 50,000 Coins JANEFOSTER – Jane Foster skin for Thor

– Jane Foster skin for Thor SUMMERCODE – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins CELEBRATION – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins KAMSIFIED – 50,000 Coins

– 50,000 Coins THANKSHERO – Free Coins

– Free Coins VICTORY – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins JUNETEENTH – 25,000 Coins

– 25,000 Coins DADHEROESDAY – 25,000 Coins

– 25,000 Coins NOLONGERSECRET – 15,000 Coins

– 15,000 Coins WORLDCODE – Free Coins

– Free Coins KLARION – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins HEROESFAMILY – Free Coins

– Free Coins RAINBOW – Free Coins

– Free Coins DATAVIBES – 60,000 Coins

– 60,000 Coins KAMS – Free Coins

– Free Coins LIGHTNINGTODAYJANE – Jane Foster Skin

– Jane Foster Skin RAVENISOUT – 15,000 Coins

– 15,000 Coins HAPPYEID – 15,000 Coins

– 15,000 Coins YAYCOINS – 20,000 Coins

– 20,000 Coins 1MHEROVISITS – Free Coins

– Free Coins RANDOMCOINS – Free Coins

– Free Coins SYNISCOOL – Free Coins

– Free Coins HAPPYEASTER – 20,000 Coins

– 20,000 Coins HOMEWORLD – 20,000 Coins

– 20,000 Coins HEROESONLINE – Free Coins

– Free Coins 100KCOINS – Free Coins

– Free Coins HEROESONLINEWORLD – Free Coins

– Free Coins VOICECODE – Free Coins

– Free Coins SAYHELLO – Free Coins

– Free Coins MAINTENANCEWORK – Free Coins

– Free Coins 6KCOINS – Free Coins

– Free Coins RELAUNCH – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 3KCOINS – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 2KCOINS – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 1KCOINS – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins COINSTODAY – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins MAINTENANCE – 6,000 Coins

– 6,000 Coins 17KLIKES – 12,000 Coins

– 12,000 Coins STORMXBLACKPANTHER – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 15KLIKES – 12,000 Coins

– 12,000 Coins 5MILLION – 12,000 Coins

– 12,000 Coins 13KLIKES – 12,000 Coins

– 12,000 Coins 6MILLION – Coins

– Coins 11KLIKES – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 10KLIKES – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins SUPERGIRL – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 9KLIKES – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 8KLIKES – 15,000 Coins

– 15,000 Coins 1KPLAYERS – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins NEWYEARS – 10,000 Coins

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse?

You can redeem the active Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes in no time. Simply follow these steps:

Launch the game and enter the server.

Click on the gift logo button situated on the bottom left side of the screen.

A new code box UI will be displayed.

Copy the required code from the list above and paste it in the text box.

Press the green tick icon to redeem the codes instantly.

Make sure to double-check the code before pressing the tick icon if you are entering it manually.

