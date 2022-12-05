Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes (December 2022): Free coins, skins, and more 

Roblox players can play as their favorite Marvel characters in Roblox Heroes Multiverse. They can write their own sagas set in an open world that boasts many people playing as notable heroes and villains.
To establish supremacy and become the best on the server, one must consistently defeat other strong players in Roblox Heroes Multiverse. The PvP feature is one of the main reasons why the game is critically acclaimed.
New players may struggle at first when they do not have access to powerful heroes/villains and in-game resources. If you are one of them, you will benefit from redeeming the codes provided below to get free skins and coins.
Active codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse
Newbies can get off to a strong start in the game with the help of the following codes:
- A!B2JCANTSTOPOWHEYFREN! – Free Y2K Raven Skin (NEW)
- RISEANDSHINE – 200,000 Coins
- KAMSWASHERE – 200,000 Coins
- HEALING – 100,000 Coins
- YOUARECOOL – 100,000 Coins
- AYO – 75,000 Coins
- OOGAA – 100,000 Coins
- THANKSFIVE – 100,000 Coins
The old codes will expire soon, hence players are advised to redeem those codes before activating the new Raven skin code in Roblox Heroes Multiverse.
Skins gained through codes are quite valuable since the demand for them surges in the community market over time, which leads to higher worth. Moreover, players can also customize their characters' wardrobes with unique skins and establish their own fashion aesthetic.
Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse
There are several expired Roblox codes, the only silver lining being that new codes are published for the community on a regular basis. Additionally, gamers can expect fresh promo codes during special in-game events and patch updates.
- 24HRS – Free Coins
- XMEN – 100,000 Coins
- FOUR – 100,000 Coins
- SPOOK – 100,000 Coins
- 3MIL – Free Rewards
- RIVENWANTSMUSAOMG2 – Free Rewards
- Shematics – 100,000 Coins
- REKT – Free Coins or Rewards
- KAMSANDTHEZISAYHI – Free Coins or Rewards
- PEEKABOO2 – 100,000 Coins
- THANKYOUSIR – Free Coins
- KAMSIFIED_2 – 75,000 COINS
- WONKWINK – 100,000 COINS
- KAMSIFIED – 75,000 COINS
- WITCHSKIN – Free Skin
- NOTOHATERS – 50,000 Coins
- BACKERINO – 50,000 Coins
- JANEFOSTER – Jane Foster skin for Thor
- SUMMERCODE – 100,000 Coins
- CELEBRATION – 100,000 Coins
- KAMSIFIED – 50,000 Coins
- THANKSHERO – Free Coins
- VICTORY – 100,000 Coins
- JUNETEENTH – 25,000 Coins
- DADHEROESDAY – 25,000 Coins
- NOLONGERSECRET – 15,000 Coins
- WORLDCODE – Free Coins
- KLARION – 10,000 Coins
- HEROESFAMILY – Free Coins
- RAINBOW – Free Coins
- DATAVIBES – 60,000 Coins
- KAMS – Free Coins
- LIGHTNINGTODAYJANE – Jane Foster Skin
- RAVENISOUT – 15,000 Coins
- HAPPYEID – 15,000 Coins
- YAYCOINS – 20,000 Coins
- 1MHEROVISITS – Free Coins
- RANDOMCOINS – Free Coins
- SYNISCOOL – Free Coins
- HAPPYEASTER – 20,000 Coins
- HOMEWORLD – 20,000 Coins
- HEROESONLINE – Free Coins
- 100KCOINS – Free Coins
- HEROESONLINEWORLD – Free Coins
- VOICECODE – Free Coins
- SAYHELLO – Free Coins
- MAINTENANCEWORK – Free Coins
- 6KCOINS – Free Coins
- RELAUNCH – 10,000 Coins
- 3KCOINS – 10,000 Coins
- 2KCOINS – 10,000 Coins
- 1KCOINS – 10,000 Coins
- COINSTODAY – 10,000 Coins
- MAINTENANCE – 6,000 Coins
- 17KLIKES – 12,000 Coins
- STORMXBLACKPANTHER – 10,000 Coins
- 15KLIKES – 12,000 Coins
- 5MILLION – 12,000 Coins
- 13KLIKES – 12,000 Coins
- 6MILLION – Coins
- 11KLIKES – 10,000 Coins
- 10KLIKES – 10,000 Coins
- SUPERGIRL – 10,000 Coins
- 9KLIKES – 10,000 Coins
- 8KLIKES – 15,000 Coins
- 1KPLAYERS – 10,000 Coins
- NEWYEARS – 10,000 Coins
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse?
You can redeem the active Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes in no time. Simply follow these steps:
- Launch the game and enter the server.
- Click on the gift logo button situated on the bottom left side of the screen.
- A new code box UI will be displayed.
- Copy the required code from the list above and paste it in the text box.
- Press the green tick icon to redeem the codes instantly.
Make sure to double-check the code before pressing the tick icon if you are entering it manually.