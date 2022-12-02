Roblox King Legacy codes (December 2022): Free Beli, Gems, and more 

King Legacy is based on popular anime and manga One Piece and allows Roblox players to take to the high seas in search of adventure. The gameplay received positive feedback from the metaverse community due to its serene and polished elements.
The ultimate objective of King Legacy is to become the supreme pirate lord by defeating elite players and the strongest NPCs. Roblox players must enhance their weaponry and fighting skills to achieve this massive feat. Additionally, they can get their hands on Devil Fruits that offer superhuman powers when consumed.
Players must establish dominance on the server by engaging in deadly PvP conflicts. They also have the complete liberty to free-roam the vast world of King Legacy and find a variety of quests to partake in.
New users will suffer at the start and become easy targets due to their lack of levels and in-game money. This is when they must consider redeeming the promo codes featured in this article.
These codes provide free Beli and Gems (in-game currency), which can help individuals get started in the pirate realm of King Legacy.
Active codes in Roblox King Legacy
- HYDRAGLYPHICS - Redeem this code for 50 Gems (New code)
- UPDATE4.0.2 - Redeem this code for 5 Gems (New code)
- UPDATE4 - Redeem this code for x5 Gems (New code)
- 900KLIKES - Redeem this code for Stat Reset
- 650KLIKES - Redeem this code for Free Reward
- 1MFAV - Redeem this code for 5 Gems
- THXFOR1BVISIT - Redeem this code for 3 Gems
The active Roblox King Legacy codes will expire soon as they do not have expiration dates. Hence, users are urged to activate these codes with haste.
Players can improve their weaponry and spell arsenal with the help of the free Beli and Gems. Additionally, they can use the free reset when they want to restart their adventure with a new character.
Inactive codes in Roblox King Legacy
A significant amount of old Roblox codes have gone invalid. New codes will be published in the forthcoming patch update. Furthermore, players can expect new codes during special in-game events and collaborations.
- UPDATE3.5 - 5 gems
- 550KLIKES - Stat Reset
- Update3_17 - 3 Gems
- PEODIZ - 100,000 Beli
- DINOXLIVE - 100,000 Beli
- Update3 - 3 Gems
- Update2_5 - 3 Gems
- 500KLIKES - Stat Reset
- 300KLIKES - Stat Reset
- DINOXLIVE - 100,000 Beli
- 400KLIKES - Stat Reset
- Update2_16 - 5 Gems
- Update2_17 - 3 Gems
- 600KFAV - 1 Gem
- 700KFAV - 1 Gem
- 800KFAV - 1 Gem
- 900KFAV - 1 Gem
- 200MVISITS - 100,000 Beli
- 300KFAV - 100,000 Beli
- DragonIsStrong - 100,000 Beli
- 200KFAV - 100,000 Beli
- 100KFAV - 100,000 Beli
- 80MVISITS - 100,000 Beli
- NewDragon - 1 Gem
- Samurai - 3 Gems
- Spino - 2 Gems
- Dough - 2 Gems
- Shadow - 1 Gem
- String - 1 Gem
- Snow - 1 Gem
- Merry Christmas - 3 Gems
- 150KLIKES - Stat reset
- 100KLIKES - Stat reset
- 50KLIKES - Stat reset
- TanTaiGaming - 100,000 Beli
- 60MVISITS - 100,000 Beli
- MIUMA - 100,000 Beli
- OpOp - 100,000 Beli
- 45KLIKES - 100,000 Beli
- 45MVISIT - 100,000 Beli
- 35MVisit - 100,000 Beli
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox King Legacy?
Follow the simple steps listed below to activate the working codes in Roblox King Legacy:
- Launch the game and get into the server
- Select the "Menu" option that you can find on the top left side of the screen
- A drop box will appear. Now click the "Settings" button to open the code redemption box
- A brown interface will be displayed. You can copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "ENTER CODE"
- Now hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to claim the free rewards!
The redeemed resources will be added to your in-game treasury. Meanwhile, you can find stat resets in your inventory.