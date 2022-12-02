Roblox King Legacy codes (December 2022): Free Beli, Gems, and more 

King Legacy is based on popular anime and manga One Piece and allows Roblox players to take to the high seas in search of adventure. The gameplay received positive feedback from the metaverse community due to its serene and polished elements.

The ultimate objective of King Legacy is to become the supreme pirate lord by defeating elite players and the strongest NPCs. Roblox players must enhance their weaponry and fighting skills to achieve this massive feat. Additionally, they can get their hands on Devil Fruits that offer superhuman powers when consumed.

Players must establish dominance on the server by engaging in deadly PvP conflicts. They also have the complete liberty to free-roam the vast world of King Legacy and find a variety of quests to partake in.

New users will suffer at the start and become easy targets due to their lack of levels and in-game money. This is when they must consider redeeming the promo codes featured in this article.

These codes provide free Beli and Gems (in-game currency), which can help individuals get started in the pirate realm of King Legacy.

Active codes in Roblox King Legacy

HYDRAGLYPHICS - Redeem this code for 50 Gems (New code)

- Redeem this code for 50 Gems (New code) UPDATE4.0.2 - Redeem this code for 5 Gems (New code)

- Redeem this code for 5 Gems (New code) UPDATE4 - Redeem this code for x5 Gems (New code)

- Redeem this code for x5 Gems (New code) 900KLIKES - Redeem this code for Stat Reset

- Redeem this code for Stat Reset 650KLIKES - Redeem this code for Free Reward

- Redeem this code for Free Reward 1MFAV - Redeem this code for 5 Gems

- Redeem this code for 5 Gems THXFOR1BVISIT - Redeem this code for 3 Gems

The active Roblox King Legacy codes will expire soon as they do not have expiration dates. Hence, users are urged to activate these codes with haste.

Players can improve their weaponry and spell arsenal with the help of the free Beli and Gems. Additionally, they can use the free reset when they want to restart their adventure with a new character.

Inactive codes in Roblox King Legacy

A significant amount of old Roblox codes have gone invalid. New codes will be published in the forthcoming patch update. Furthermore, players can expect new codes during special in-game events and collaborations.

UPDATE3.5 - 5 gems

- 5 gems 550KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset Update3_17 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems PEODIZ - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli DINOXLIVE - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli Update3 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems Update2_5 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 500KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 300KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset DINOXLIVE - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 400KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset Update2_16 - 5 Gems

- 5 Gems Update2_17 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 600KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 700KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 800KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 900KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 200MVISITS - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 300KFAV - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli DragonIsStrong - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 200KFAV - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 100KFAV - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 80MVISITS - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli NewDragon - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem Samurai - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems Spino - 2 Gems

- 2 Gems Dough - 2 Gems

- 2 Gems Shadow - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem String - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem Snow - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem Merry Christmas - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 150KLIKES - Stat reset

- Stat reset 100KLIKES - Stat reset

- Stat reset 50KLIKES - Stat reset

- Stat reset TanTaiGaming - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 60MVISITS - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli MIUMA - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli OpOp - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 45KLIKES - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 45MVISIT - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 35MVisit - 100,000 Beli

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox King Legacy?

Follow the simple steps listed below to activate the working codes in Roblox King Legacy:

Launch the game and get into the server

Select the "Menu" option that you can find on the top left side of the screen

A drop box will appear. Now click the "Settings" button to open the code redemption box

A brown interface will be displayed. You can copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "ENTER CODE"

Now hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to claim the free rewards!

The redeemed resources will be added to your in-game treasury. Meanwhile, you can find stat resets in your inventory.

