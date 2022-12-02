Roblox Squid Game codes (December 2022): Free Skins, Cash, and more 

As the title suggests, Roblox Squid Game is based on the well-known Korean Netflix series of the same name. Players start off in an environment loaded with challenges similar to the series in this title.
Roblox Squid Game's gameplay takes the term "survival of the fittest" quite seriously, as gamers are tasked with eliminating one another in order to stay alive. Additionally, players can enhance their gameplay experience by using the codes provided in this article. They offer free money and exclusive skins when redeemed. Newbies can purchase a variety of in-game tools, cosmetics, and power-ups with the active codes below.
Valid codes in Roblox Squid Game
- treat - Redeem code for 25 Souls
- Squidoween - Redeem code for Squid Window Skin
- TooSoon - Redeem code for The Bat Bat
- Update - Redeem code for one Revive (free life)
- I’m Back - Redeem this code for five Super Pushes
- LikesLikesLikes - Redeem this code for Cash
- 350kLikes - Redeem this code for a Halloween crate and 25 Souls
- EvenMoreLikes - Redeem this code for a 500 cash reward and a Casual Colors Crate
- RBBattles - Redeem this code for 500 Cash
- RobloxUp - Redeem this code for 500 Cash
- TonsOfLikes - Redeem this code for 500 Cash
- PewDiePie - Redeem this code for PewDiePie-themed Bat Skin reward
- OneCoin - Redeem this code for a Coin
- 450kLikes - Redeem this code for 1,500 Cash
Invalid codes
A few old codes have expired in Roblox Squid Game. New promo codes will be published during collaborations, in-game events, and with updates.
- FloodEscape - Was redeemed for 250 Cash
- 250kEpicness - Was redeemed for Epic Bat Skin
- 5kFollowers - Was redeemed for five Souls
- 100MillionVisits! - Was redeemed for the 100m Skin
- 100kMembers? - Was redeemed for a reward
- ThanksPewDiePie - Was redeemed for 500 Cash
- LotsOfStuff - Was redeemed for 500 Cash
- 30kMembers - Was redeemed for 250 Cash
- LotsOfPlayers - Was redeemed for 300 Cash
- Marbles - Was redeemed for 100 Cash
- LotsOfLikes! - Was redeemed for 250 Cash
- FrontPage! - Was redeemed for 200 Cash
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Squid Game
You can redeem all active Roblox Squid Game codes with ease. All you have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:
- Start the game and log into the server.
- Select the green "CODE" button on the left-hand side of the screen. This will make a new green code redemption box present itself.
- Users can copy the desired code from the active list above and paste it into the small white text box that says "[CODE HERE]"
- Hit the blue "Confirm" button to redeem the used code instantly.
You can find the claimed rewards in your in-game inventory.
Key pointers to keep in mind when redeeming the codes
Avoid making typos and spelling mistakes when entering valid codes manually. You can have a smoother experience by simply copying and pasting the codes into the text box during the redemption procedure.
If a code fails to work, you must restart the game and try to redeem it again. This will transfer you to a new server, where the redemption process won't be disrupted. If the code still does not function after restarting the title, you can arrive at the conclusion that it is no longer active.
Gamers who don't have a problem spending money have other ways of obtaining various rewards. This will, however, involve purchasing the Elite Pass for Squad Game.
Perks of purchasing Squid Game Elite Pass
- VIP: Players can access different colors in the chat box - Price: 400 Robux
- x2 Cash: Receive a 2x income boost - Price: 500 Robux
- Flashlight: Use a white torch light during Intermission Nights or whenever the lights go out in the dorm - Price: 150 Robux
- +2 Marbles: Two additional marbles that they can use during the Marbles Game - Price: 100 Robux
- x2 Guard Chance: Increases the chance of playing as guards. - Price: 250 Robux
- 100% Guard Chance: Players can play as guards every round. - Price: 3,500 Robux
- 5x Voting Power: Cast five more votes - Price: 60 Robux
With the Elite Pass, players can turn the tables during the most challenging of times in Roblox Squid Game.